Dem shareholders and Guyana Goldfields cussing one anodda

Dem have serious problem wid Guyana Goldfields. That is a company that come to Guyana to invest a lot of money to dig up gold. When de foreign people come, dem promise to be de salvation to de country.

Dem promise jobs and of course, to fill de treasury. People start to believe that Guyana would never be poor again. In fact, dem had de slogan ‘Have no fear, Guyana Goldfields is here’.

Dem boys did suspect that dem tek money from people in Canada and was de people money dem spending. When dem declare gold de suspicion by de shareholders was that de gold coming slow. But dem boys suspect that kak was passing.

Dem believe that de company was declaring less gold than it actually find. That would screw up de shareholders, mess up Guyana and get nuff people very rich pun de side.

Is de Waterfalls paper that mek de first noise bout de company. It come in wid promise of local content. But de company shed dem Guyanese workers quick. Dem use to use local plane; dem end up bringing dem own plane and shut out Guyanese.

Dem use to rent trucks in Guyana to fetch de rocks wha dem blast. De next thing de Guyanese know is that de company start to cut a deal wid people from Colombia.

Dem boys want to know if de company can kak de shareholders dem wonder wha does happen when it come to Guyana. Now de shareholders mekking noise. Dem challenging de company fuh prove wha dem declare is true.

De company deh pun de odda side claiming all manner of good things. Things now reach de stage wheh dem got to call a big meeting. Dem got to produce books fuh audit and dem got to produce reports. Is a big job to satisfy dem shareholders.

Imagine people from Canada can mek a company shiver and de government in Guyana getting play like a yo-yo.

Talk half and watch fuh de meeting.