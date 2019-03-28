Cheefoon Racing Stables proud of Triple Crown 2nd leg Triumph

Lucky Star of the Cheefoon Racing Stables ran a magnificent race on Sunday to win the feature event at the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee Triple Crown’s second leg at the Rising Sun Turf Club in West Coast Berbice.

The Glendon Sooklall trained horse from Trinidad & Tobago (T&T), which was won via a raffle by James Albert Cheefoon, dethroned the then undefeated Vera’s Finally that had not previously lost a race at the Rising Sun Turf Club in three starts after running an impressive time of 1 minute and 26 seconds to capture the $1million first place cash prize.

The win was Jockey Ronaldo Appadu’s third of the day after piloting Miss Olympic (I Class and J Class) to two wins.

A release from the Cheefoon Racing Stables noted that, “All credit is due to Mr. James Albert Cheefoon who noticed Lucky Star when he was previously owned by Bacchus Stables where he competed only in the lowest classes of foreign races. Since then in 2017 he (Cheefoon) said that a horse like Lucky Star can win the big races in Guyana and the credit is due to that vision when he (Cheefoon) first saw the animal.”

The correspondence further went on to explain that, “It was a well deserved victory beating Vera’s Finally and getting past Storm Bird for the second time was no fluke. Lucky Star ran a good race and we believe that people should not be overlooking the underdogs anymore from now. Thank you to Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee for such a well organised event and to the fans that came out to support, we are looking forward to the final leg which will be hosted on Easter Sunday in Port Mourant.”

In an invited comment, organiser of the event; Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr., posited to Kaieteur Sport his gratitude to everyone that competed and fans. A special thank you was extended to corporate sponsor Banks DIH Limited, without whose support, none of Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee’s horse racing promotions wouldn’t have been possible.

–