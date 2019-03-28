Esau unbeaten half century hands Herstelling A ISG/Sterling Products T20 title

By Zaheer Mohamed

Safraz Esau struck an unbeaten half century to guide Herstelling A to an eight-wicket victory over Nandy Park when the final of the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association (EBDCA) ISG/Sterling Products Ltd T20 tournament was contested on Sunday last at Laluni.

Nandy Park opted to bat in front of a fair size crowd and openers Tevin Imlach and Romain Muniram added 36 before Muniram was run out for 10. Nandy Park lost their second wicket, six runs later when Navindra Persaud was run out for eight before Imlach and Sagar Hatharamani put on 19 for the third wicket; Imlach was taken off Delroy Williams for 27 with one four and two sixes. Hatharamani struck two fours and a similar number of sixes before he fell to Richie Looknauth f

or a top score of 39. Narine Dhanraj was the only other batsman to reach double figures with 10 as Nandy Park managed 124-9. Looknauth claimed 2-17.

Pacer Keon Morris made early inroads, removing openers Rickey Sergeant for one and Quazim Yusuf for 10 as Herstelling A were reduced to 27-2 in reply. But Looknauth and Esau capitalised on a few let offs by Nandy Park and steadied the chase nicely as they took their team home in the 15th over with an unbroken third wicket partnership of 102. Esau started off slowly, but blossomed well, smashing seven fours and five sixes in an unbeaten 67, while Looknauth hit two sweetly timed fours and one six in scoring 30 not out as Herstelling A finished on 129-2.

Morris took 2-13; Esau was named man-of-the-match.

The most valuable player from each team that participated in the tournament received a prize, while the winning and runner up teams pocketed cash prizes and trophies. The MVPs were; Bernard Bailey of Eccles, Colin Benn of Providence, Christopher Ragnauth of Silver Bullet, Lennox Andrews of Rome Athletic, Elton John of Uprising, Delroy Williams of Herstelling A, Tevin Imlach of Nandy Park, Hemraj Garbarran of North Soesdyke and Dwayne Dillon of Sand Pipers.

The competition was co-sponsored by New Nigel Super Market of Robb Street, Swiss House Cambio, Truck Masters, Randy Persaud Auto Sale of Eccles, Brass Supermarket of Eccles and Jai Signs.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Chairman of Eccles/Ramsburg NDC Hafeez Mohamed lauded the EBDCA and congratulated the teams. He added that plans are the making to upgrade the facilities on the East Bank so that more tournaments can be staged in a timely manner. Hafeez, a former cricketer, urged the youths to remain committed to the game and touched on the importance of discipline in sport.

EBDCA Competition Committee Chairman Mr. Kenrick Barker expressed gratitude to the Laluni Sports Club for playing host to the final, while EBDCA Secretary Mohamed Baksh thanked the sponsors. EBDCA Vice President Rohan Sarjoo in a brief remark urged the teams to ensure that players are registered with the Association and said more emphasis will be placed on the

youths.

Meanwhile, the presentation of prizes of the L. Mahabeer Cambio and Persaud Lumber Yard 50-over tournament was done following the final. Ruimveldt and Farm were the winning and runner up teams respectively, while Danny Narayan of Ruimveldt was the Most Valuable Player.