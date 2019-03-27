World Classic Powerlifting ChampionshipsGuyana Shore Base Inc. supports Carlos Petterson’s quest to win gold

By Franklin Wilson

Reigning national 93kg powerlifting champion Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson who has also conquered all and sundry in the Caribbean and at the NAPF levels have his sights now firmly set on

conquering his rivals at the World Championship level.

Come June 3-15 next, Petterson would be flying the Golden Arrowhead at the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF), World Classic Powerlifting Championships set to take place Helsingborg, Sweden.

It is always a challenge for athletes to raise the requisite funds to attend these championships but Petterson’s bid to conqueror and achieve has revived to full backing of his employer, Guyana Shore Base Inc., located at Houston, East Bank Demerara.

Yesterday at the entity’s location, General Manager Mr. Mark Edwards handed over an undisclosed sum to Petterson towards offsetting his expenses to Sweden in the presence of his Physio, Ms. Kathlyn Paul who would be accompanying Petterson.

Edwards commented: “Well, we are extremely proud of Carlos and very happy to support him in his quest to bring back gold medals for Guyana. We are very proud of him and very pleased that he works for Guyana Shore Base Inc.”

Peterson responded: “I must say thank you once again Mr. Edwards for not only supporting me immensely but also affording me the relevant time off in and out of work to prepare and be the best. As I did last year, I will do once again.”

Petterson, who is being trained by one of Guyana’s most accomplished powerlifters, ‘Big’ John Edwards, is currently ranked joint 10th in the world in the 93kg class along with Brazilian David Coimbra.

Petterson had sealed his place at the World Championships following record breaking performances when he had set new national Squat, Deadlift and Total records on the final day of the 16th Annual IPF/ NAPF North American Regional Powerlifting Championship in Mexico City, last August.

He cemented his place for Sweden when he won gold in the Men’s Raw Open 93kg class and followed up that performance in the Men’s Equipped Open division claiming his second gold and setting a new national Total record of 800kg, his Squat of 315kg was also a new national record as was his Deadlift mark of 330kg.