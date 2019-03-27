Two charged for separate murders

Yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, David Smith and Emanuel McLeod were remanded to prison when they appeared individually before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for the criminal offence of murder.

Smith, 31, of Bamboo Landing, Cuyuni River is accused of murdering his cousin during a row over a hammock.

The miner was not required to plead to the indictable offence, which alleged that on March 22, last, at Black Water Island Backdam, Cuyuni River, he murdered Dave Boyal.

Facts of the charge presented by police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield indicated that on the day in question, Smith who was reportedly intoxicated, entered the mining camp, and began to cut down the hammocks.

An argument reportedly ensued between the parties and this annoyed Smith, who allegedly armed himself with an arrow and stabbed Boyal to the left side of his abdomen, which resulted in injuries that led to his death.

The matter was adjourned until April 10, 2019 at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court, where Smith is expected to make his next appearance.

Meanwhile, McLeod also was not required to plead to his indictable charge which alleged that on March 24, 2019 at 111 Miles Mahdia, Potaro River, he murdered Herbert Willie.

The miner informed the court that he is just 19 years of age and resides at 111 Miles Mahdia. He was remanded to prison until April 16. The matter will be called in Mahdia Magistrate’s Court for the next hearing.

According to prosecutor Mansfield, on March 19, the police at Mahdia received certain information, which resulted in them heading to the location. Upon arrival at the location, in the vicinity of the Mahdia Primary School, the victim was found lying on the road bleeding from what appeared to be stab wounds.

He was taken to the Mahdia Hospital where he was treated and admitted. On the same day, police received further information which directed them to the location of the accused.

McLeod was contacted by the police and told of the allegation where under caution, he reportedly admitted to the offence. On March 24, last, Willie was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed while receiving treatment.