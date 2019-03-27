Suspect reportedly confesses to 2009 killing of Coldingen fuel dealer- Body was found stuffed in car trunk on Railway Embankment

Almost ten years after he was murdered and stuffed in the trunk of a rental car, police appear to have apprehended the killers of fuel dealer Ramzan Alli, while solving a vicious crime of passion.

Kaieteur News understands that investigators have detained a male suspect in relation to the July 12, 2009 killing.

Sources say that the individual has admitted to his involvement in the murder. The suspect also allegedly said that a woman who is known to Alli assisted in plotting the murder. Police are seeking to apprehend the woman.

Robbery had never appeared to be a motive. Investigators had detained a taxi driver and a female relative of the slain man. They were both released.

Alli, of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara, was discovered dead at around 08.00 hrs on Sunday, July 12, 2009, in the trunk of his rental car, which was on the Coldingen Railway Embankment Road. While his limbs were not bound, a plastic bag was duct-taped over his head.

A post mortem revealed that he died from suffocation compounded by blunt trauma to the head.

Relatives had launched a search after several calls to Alli’s cell phone went unanswered.

The father of two had reportedly left his home to buy meat for a religious function for his brother, Akbar Alli, a scrap metal dealer who was gunned down on Brickdam on July 24, 2008.

A relative eventually spotted the rental car on the Railway Embankment. The relative reportedly saw blood dripping from the trunk. He then forced the trunk open and found the body.

Detectives had suspected that Alli was killed somewhere else and brought in his car to the embankment.

Relatives had ruled out robbery since they said he never wore jewellery and did not have any money on his person.