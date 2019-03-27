Latest update March 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Student beats colleagues with fist, belt; Education Ministry launches probe

The Ministry of Education has launched an investigation into an incident that occurred at the New Amsterdam Technical Institute recently where a male student allegedly assaulted three other students

The New Amsterdam Technical Institute

while in their classroom.
It was after a video surfaced online purportedly showing the student physically assaulting three of his classmates with his fists and a belt that authorities were made aware.
The teen was seen in the video slamming the head of one of the students to the desk while throwing blows at the other two students’ heads and upper body.

The student with the belt in his hand and one of his colleagues attempting to ward off blows.

A few minutes into the video, the young man whipped out his belt and began to continuously thrash his classmates to the upper body and head while they sat in their seats trying to block the blows. In the video, the aggressor could also be heard shouting “why y’all troubling me” while other classmates recorded the disturbing act and some even cheered him on.

A relative of one of the teens has since confirmed with the media that his face was left swollen and he was in pain due to the actions of the irate student. The other two are also nursing head and upper body injuries.
When Kaieteur News sought to speak with the acting principal of NATI, the publication was denied, a staff member was sent out to say that she was in a meeting, after waiting for nearly 30 minutes. The Assistant Chief Education Officer (ACEO- Technical) and the Institute’s administration have since been advised by the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Mr. Marcel Hutson, to ensure that a thorough and expeditious investigation into the incident is conducted.
The Education Ministry assured that the appropriate action(s) will be taken and the findings of the investigation will be made public when available.

 

 

