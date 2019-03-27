Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. 2019 IPSC Level 3 Amazon Shoot – Suriname Super Senior Hopkinson cops 2nd place in Senior Division

The Guyana National Rifle Association’s (GuyanaNRA) IPSC Regional Director, Mr. Harold Hopkinson, along with sanctioned handgun competitors, Dr. Pravesh Harry, Ms. Angelique DeGroot, the father son duo of Andrew and John Pang from the Guyana Sport Shooting Federation, traveled to the neighboring country of Suriname, for the Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. sponsored IPSC Level 3, 2019 Amazon Shoot.

Battling a stomach bug that had him vomiting and nauseous, veteran hand gunner Harold ‘Top Gun’ Hopkinson pulled off a second place finish against his younger more fit competitors. As the only Super Senior, the 64 year-old Security Executive, shooting an out of the box CZ Shadow 2 Production gun was thrown into the younger more agile senior class.

In an invited comment, Hopkinson said he was absolutely shocked that he got the silver medal since he was not convinced that he had shot well.

The Regional Director said he was proud that his team members had put up a valiant and commendable performance in front of their trainer Grand Master Ronald Brown.

“They all finished just off the podium. There were 60 shooters from Aruba, Barbados, Curacao, French Guiana, Grenada, Jamaica, Trinidad and host Suriname.”

He informed that the next destination would be Trinidad and Tobago followed by the 25th Anniversary competition of the Aruba Practical Shooting Association.

Hopkinson and his team members are extending thanks the Commissioner of Police. Mr. Leslie James, DSS, DSM, GRA Commissioner General Mr. Godfrey Statia, AA, the GuyanaNRA President Brigadier Patrick West, MSS, his GuyanaNRA Executive and the Handgun Captain, Mr. Dale Hing for their collective assistance in making the Suriname tour a possibility.