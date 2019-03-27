Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20 cricketTwo hat-tricks and three fifties highlight day 6 action

By Sean Devers

Two hat-tricks and three fifties highlighted day six of the Commissioner of Police Birth Anniversary Inter-Division and Branches T20 cricket Tournament at the Eve Leary ground with ‘A’ Division and ‘F’ Division registering victories.

With a raucous working crowd in hot conditions watching, ‘A’ Division beat Officers by six wickets in the first game yesterday as Jason Heyliger’s 4-5 included a hat-trick.

Richard Leacock, Dervon Crandon and Patrick Morris had two wickets as Officers were shot out for 66 despite 17 from Ravendra Budram.

Heyliger joined Garfield Moore who took a hat-trick against ‘G’ Division and returned with the bat to score an unbeaten 30 with four boundaries. He got support from Darson LaRose (22) as Stephen Harris took 3-12.

In the afternoon game, ‘F’ Division beat Headquarters by fours in a thrilling come-from-behind win after HQ had galloped to 123-1 in 12 overs.

Kevin Boodie hit Lennox Crawford on the roof of the Officers Mess before he was removed by Quintin Sampson for 22 at 27-1 before Andre Lyght Jr and Dwayne Dodson flayed the bowling to all parts of the rough Police ground with Lyght being the butcher and Dodson the surgeon in their 98-run stand.

A top edged sweep over the keeper’s head for four brought up Lyght’s 50 before he fell at 123-1 for 58 to spark a dramatic collapse and when Kanhniya Ramkarran (9) was stunningly caught by Dillion Melville from a skier to point off Trevor Benn at 153-3, HQ lost their next six wickets for six runs.

The lively Marvin Peters removed Kevin Allicock, Skipper Troy Benn and Munilall Persaud, all for ducks in three consecutive balls before getting rid of Dodson who batted beautifully in his 56 with six fours and a six.

After Dodson departed at 164-9 HQ could only manage 169 after at the half way point of their innings a 250 plus total was on the cards.

Peters, who captured the second hat-trick for the day and third for the tournament, ended with 3-11 while Trevor Benn took 3-33 for ‘F’ Division who reached 171-6 in 18.2 overs.

Burly left-hander Micheal Jobe got going with a couple of murderous boundaries off Ramkarran before he fell for 22 in the fourth over.

Troy Benn (2-28) and Ramkarran (2-23) kept the required run rate in check with some quick wickets before Trevor Benn (18) supported the aggressive Lennox Andrews who hit Ramkarran for six to finish the contest and end unbeaten on 54.

In the replayed games on Monday, ‘E’ Division beat ‘C’ Division by 13 runs after ‘E’ made 150-6 with Lawrence Sears top scoring with 31 as Regional Rodrigues (3-20) and Rondel Daniels (2-23) bowled well for ‘C’ who were bowled out for 137.

Jamal Chisholm made 33 as left-arm spinner Anthony Adams took 4-12 and got support from Khemraj Chand with 2-26.

In the afternoon game, ‘D’ Division beat TSU by eight wickets. TSU reached 140-9 with Bertrum Carmichael making 40 before retiring hurt as Boshnarine Lalbachan taking 4-10 and Devon Archer 2-21.

‘D’ Division responded with 144-2 from 16.3 overs as Ronald Alayne hit three sixes in 37, Odean Hill hitting six fours in an unbeaten 32 and Raul Simboo reaching the boundary three times and clearing it once in an undefeated 28. Denary Henry chipped in with 16 and added 72 for the first wicket with Alayne before Alayne and Hill featured in an unfinished 64-run third wicket partnership

The competition continues today with two matches.