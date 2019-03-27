New Nursery School for Bamia/Amelia’s Ward

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB)’s bid openings saw the Nursery School Project for the Bamia Community receiving eight bids. The small community of Bamia, on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, some half of a mile from Amelia’s Ward, was promised the new school since the first half of 2017, and then promised again during Budget 2019 discussions.

Other notable projects bid for at yesterday’s tender opening are consultancy services for two new Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) registration offices at Hydronie (Region Three) and Kamarang (Region Seven), the design of another at Crane (Region Three), and new uniform material for the Guyana Police Service.

Regional Democratic Council, Region 10

Construction of Bamia/Amelia’s Ward Nursery School

Parliament Office

Renovating the Police Sanitary Area

Audit Office of Guyana

Provision of Audit Services

Supreme Court of Judicature

Procurement of Office Materials & Stationery Supplies

Guyana Elections Commission

Design and Supervision of Construction of Registration Office at Crane West Bank Demerara, Region 3

Provision of Services for the Maintenance of Air Condition Unit

Consultancy Services: Design and Supervision for the Extension of Registration Office at Hydronie Parika, East Bank Essequibo, Region 3

Consultancy Services: Design and Supervision for the Construction of Registration Office at Kamarang Village, Region 7

Ministry of the Presidency – SCCYS

Construction of New Perimeter Fence at National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue

Construction of Concrete, Galvanized and Chain-link Perimeter Fence at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue

Ministry of Public Security

Procurement of Mounted Branch Equipment – Guyana Police Service

Procurement of Uniform Materials – Community Policing Groups

Procurement and Janitorial and Cleaning Supplies – Guyana Prison Service

Procurement of Uniform Materials, Lots 1-4, Guyana Police Service