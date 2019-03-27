Latest update March 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Narayan Ramdhani cops top honours at Kings University Awards in Canada

Mar 27, 2019 Sports 0

Narayan displaying his Awards with the help of his Coaches.

Guyana’s Narayan Ramdhani claimed the Most Valuable Player (MVP) & Athlete of the Year awards at the Kings University Athletes Awards night which was held in Edmonton, Alberta Canada, March 22 last.

Narayan who represented The King’s University Eagles Badminton Team saw himself on the podium at the Awards Presentation a number of times as he received the:
1. MVP Award
2. Athlete of the Year Award

Narayan with his Awards

3. Recognition for winning Gold at the ACAC Championships and Placed No.1 In Alberta
4. Recognition for winning Gold and Bronze at the CCAA National Championships and Placed No.3 in Canada
5. Recognition for winning the ACAC All Conference Award of outstanding Achievement in the field of College Sports in Alberta & for having been selected for 2018-19 All Conference Badminton Team.
Other Achievements in his First Year Playing for The Kings Eagles Badminton Team Narayan won:
1-Silver (Singles) & 5thPlace (Doubles)- ACAC #3 Tournament in Alberta Canada 2019
1-Gold (Singles) & 4thPlace (Doubles)- ACAC #2 Tournament in Alberta Canada 2019

Narayan with the Kings Eagles Badminton Team.

1-Gold (Singles) & 4thPlace Doubles)- ACAC #1 Tournament in Alberta Canada 2018
1-Silver- Kings University Open Doubles in Edmonton Canada 2018
The Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) is extremely pleased of his performances and have no doubt that he is one of Guyana’s most consistent and decorated athlete who continues to show his talent & success in the international arena.

 

