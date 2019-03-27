Minor league softball competition bowls off Friday

Latest update March 27th, 2019 12:59 AM
The inaugural Penalty Spot and Trophy Stall softball cricket competition is set to bowl off on Friday March 29 at 18:00hrs with lots at stake.
“This is a minor league competition that is open to corporation teams and teams considered non-professionals. We want to give other players especially the young and upcoming players a chance to play in a major competition,” said organizer, Samuel Kingston.
Teams are required to pay an entrance fee of $16,000, while the games will be played with the small supreme balls at 10 overs per side. Kingston assured that balls will be at the match venues for sale.
For more information and registration call Kingston on 619-5103.
