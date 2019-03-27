Liverpool man stabbed, slashed; attacker arrested

A 25-year-old unemployed man of Liverpool Village, Corentyne, Berbice is now a patient in the Accident and Emergency Unit of the New Amsterdam Hospital after he was attacked by a fellow villager who

moved to Berbice last year, reportedly from the city.

Listed as stable at the institution is Sherlando Chisholm called “Chucky”. His mother, Marian Skeete, 63, told this publication that there was an issue between her son and the alleged assailant on Sunday that subsequently led to the stabbing. However, police sources have since indicated that the suspect known as “Rastaman” and the victim were engaged in a heated argument when “Rastaman” armed himself with his farming tools and dealt Chisholm several stab wounds and chops about his body.

“Yesterday this same rastaman (attacker) beat a friend of my son with a cutlass and the boy get a cut somewhere but the bai na go station because you know how the police dem does run. This morning when I left to go the market like something tell me seh fuh tell me son na go on the road, but next thing you know, I see people running. When me see the crowd, me run and this bai and the rasta bai lay down pon the ground, but if you see blood on meh son skin”, Skeete recalled.

She explained that when she inquired, she was told that the “Rastaman” called her son a “pussy” and an argument erupted, leading to the fight. The “Rastaman” reportedly armed himself with a knife and dealt five stabs to Chisholm’s right lower abdomen and also dealt him a slash with the said weapon. He also received chop wounds to his hands.

“After he get me son, he a jook he up and nobody na know he had another knife, but the man when he done, he tek all he tools and walk to the station and seh “ah just stab up a man”. This man like he do some act and come Berbice, he is a town man come up hay, we na really know he well, he does do farming”, the woman said.

The alleged attacker is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.