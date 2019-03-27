GFF Elite League Season 4Fruta Conquerors oppose Santos today at GFC

City side Santos Football Club will make its debut in the Guyana Football Federation Elite League Season 4 this evening when they come up against seasoned campaigners and defending champions, Fruta Conquerors.

This evening’s match would also be the first this season for the Conquerors side which is gearing up to represent Guyana at the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) Caribbean Club Shield in Curacao from April 5-15, next.

Their unit, Coached by Sampson Gilbert, will feature a bevy of seasoned campaigners led by Gregory Richardson, Vurlon Mills, Derrick Carter (GK), Eon Alleyne, King Solomon Austin, Anthony Benfield, Manasseh Primo, Domini Garnett, Rishawn Sandiford, Kester Alleyne, Trevor Jones and Jahall Greaves among others.

Santos, one of two teams to make it into the highest tier of football in Guyana along with Police following the promotion and relegation phase, will look to start on a winning note by toppling the Conquerors and while it would be a monumental task, certainly it is not insurmountable.

Hoping to make a solid impression from the start in propelling Santos are elder statesman Jermaine Fraser, Alex Murray (GK), Trevor Lewis, Josephus Charles, Randy Roberts, Vasrile Cantzalaar, Nkosi Whyte, Orin Yarde, Dellon David, Donte Forde, Ryan October, Samuel Dey, Jamaine Beckles, Jermaine Padmore and Winston Ali among others.

Meanwhile, on Friday the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary will host a double header from 18:30hrs when Santos oppose Ann’s Grove to be followed by the main event between home team Police and Fruta Conquerors.

The Mackenzie Sports Club Ground in Linden will host Saturday’s lone match between host Milerock and GDF from 20:00hrs, while two more matches are slated for Sunday at Den Amstel Ground, West Coast Demerara at 14:00hrs and 16:00hrs.

First up at 14:00hrs would be Western Tigers and Victoria Kings to be followed by Den Amstel and Buxton United.

In previous matches, a Delon Lanferman hat-trick guided Den Amstel to a comfortable 5-0 win over Ann’s Grove United. Lanferman was on target in the 15th, 26th and 75th minutes. The other goals came from Kester Jacobs in the 83rd minute and Jamal Harvey in the 85th minute.

Victoria Kings drew with Buxton United which had taken the lead in the 3rd minute through a Shemar Fraser goal. The Kings left it late to equalise when Clevon Barnwell scored with just one minute to go in regulation time.

In the clash of the law enforcement officers, the GDF arrested debutants Guyana Police Force 2-0; Sherwyn Caesar (16th) and Jerome Richardson (77) the players firing the GDF to victory.

And Andrew Murray’s 6th minute strike was all that was needed for Western Tigers to put away Milerock in the first match of this fourth edition of the Elite League.