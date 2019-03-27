Latest update March 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Fortune misses World Masters Indoor Championships

Mar 27, 2019

Reigning World Masters’ Outdoor 200m women’s champion, Alisha Fortune, will not be able to go for glory in this year’s Indoor Championships that is being hosted in Poland from March 24-30, due to issues stemming from funding and flight availability.

Alisha Fortune

In a correspondence to Kaieteur Sport, Fortune, who at the outdoor championship which was held in Malaga, Spain, in 2018, had amassed three medals including Silver in the 100m and 400m events to go along with her gold Medal, noted that she didn’t get a flight to go to United States (U.S.) where she would have procured a Polish visa.
Not procuring the flight was due to the fact that sponsorship for the event was received quite late. In addition, Fortune explained that she didn’t even had the full sponsorship for her to participate in the event but Guyanese living in Poland had reached out to her and offered accommodation which would’ve alleviated the cost of the trip.
Fortune expressed gratitude to all the sponsors that contributed to her fund to participate in the games and although she is disappointed to not be able to compete, she explained that she has to pick her head up and look to the next meet, where she will use the funds already raised.
“I want to take the opportunity to thank everyone who has assisted me. The North Central and Caribbean World Masters Outdoor Championships will be this July and we will use the funds raised to compete at that event which will be held in Canada,” Fortune noted.
The persons/entities that contributed to Fortune’s fund raising include, Beterverwagting Neighbourhood Democratic Council, Dr. Julian Amsterdam, Star Party Rentals, Modern Optical, KP Thomas and Sons, Challus McKinnon of HIEB, John Fernandes Limited and the Guyana Committee of Service.

 

