Floodlights lose to Parika Defenders despite Beharry’s fine all-round performance

Latest update March 27th, 2019 12:59 AM
In a specially arranged T20 softball game in honour of the 65th birth anniversary of Ramchand Ragbeer, President of the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association, played last Friday under lights at the famous DCC cricket ground, Parika Defenders won by 16 runs in a keenly contested game.
The visitors, winner of “Guyana Softball Cup 8” Over 50 tournament, won the toss and took first strike, amassing 198 for 9 off their 20 overs. Muneshwar Balgobin topscored with 59 and got
support from Anthony Arjune 48 and Dubraj Singh 27. Bowling for Floodlights, Jailall Deodas took 3 for 15, former Berbice Senior Inter County all-rounder Anil Beharry had 3 for 25 and Rabindra Singh 2 for 19.
In reply, the host threatened but fell short by 16 runs losing eight wickets in the process when their overs expired. Beharry led the way with a brutal 103 and got support from Seeraj Bheemsain 35 and Khalid Baksh 26. Devanand Kannan was superb in taking four wickets for Parika Defenders. Beharry was adjudged best batsman and man of the match, Kannan best bowler and Singh the best fielder. Kenrick Persaud, Captain of Parika Defenders collected the winning trophy. All trophies were donated by Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Bourda Market and Market Road, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice.
In the other game, Payless lost to Factory Price by five runs. However, no scores were available.
The Floodlights team also toured Antigua as part of the celebration of the president’s birthday losing the Windball and Tapeball games but won the feature softball match.
The GFSCA takes the opportunity to thank the Antigua and Barbuda Softball Cricket Association for their kind hospitality and a well organised tour. Parika Defenders, Payless and Factory Price were also thanked for their participation in the Friday night games.
