Chinee people tekking over Guyoil wuk

Fuh years Guyana always had companies dat does import fuel. Dat is de biggest thing in de country. It does use up de most foreign exchange and without dat nutten can’t happen. Factory can’t wuk and people would live in darkness. Dem cars and minibuses can’t run and de people who going to de North West would have to swim because de planes would not get aviation fuel.

Shell, Texaco, Esso and companies like dat use to get licence to bring in gas, diesel and kero and all dem odda fuel.

Times change. Texaco sell out and Guyana set up a company name Guyoil. Shell sell out to Sol and Esso sell out to Rubis. Wid all dat selling, Guyana decide to give more licence to nuff odda people. Even dem Chinee who getting into everything now, including fuel.

Dem boys seh, no Chinee ever get a licence but dem got Guyanese who behaving like if dem born in China. One of dem name Sue, because he like Sue, get a licence to bring in fuel. He open a gas station and de next thing you know is only Chinee was buying from dat station. Dem boys call it a Chinee gas station.

Mr. Sue start to bring in fuel and he was wukking through a middle man to get to de Chinee. As soon as he get a breakthrough, he start to deal directly wid dem Chinee. Now de man suing Mr. Sue.

Dis same Mr. Sue rent out he licence to dem Chinee and dat is how dem start bringing in dem own fuel. Every Chinee company start to get dem own fuel because dat is how Chinee stay. Dem boys suspect dat de same thing dat happening in Venezuela happening in Guyana.

Venezuela got a parallel government. Guyana got a parallel Guyoil and is not dat de government set dat up. In fact, dem boys seh de government clueless about wha going on. Is like if dem live in anodda world.

While Sol and Rubis does pay taxes, de Chinee company and Mr. Sue getting away wid murder.

Talk half and don’t ask if Chinee tekking over, deh done tek over.