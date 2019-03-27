Bodybuilding has won, unity will be pursued – GABBFF Head

Following last Sunday’s Guyana Amateur Body Building and Fitness Federation (GABBFF) AGM and elections which resulted in a changing of the guards, President Keavon Bess has stated that the sport would have won.

The event saw a very large turnout of individuals which included athletes, administrators, judges and individuals. All that was needed to vote was payment of the stipulated $1000 fee; a whopping 101 persons were registered to vote, by far the largest turn out at such an event of the federation, if not the largest.

The debates on issues including finances and the modus operandi of the body were heated at times but in the end, it was agreed that going forward, efforts would be made to seriously address members concerns.

Bess in an invited comment following the AGM stated that body building won on the day: “The elections have been had and a new executive has been elected to continue the development of bodybuilding in Guyana. The numerous questions asked and discussions held have caused most underlining issues to be buried and the remaining issues, after being clearly defined, can be steadfastly addressed.”

Bess who served as Assistant Treasurer on the previous executive which was led by Businessman Coel Marks, who is now the Vice President, further stated that stakeholders of the sport has mandated two key players (Bess and Marks) in the sport to work together for the betterment of each athlete and stakeholder.

“Bodybuilding won because the room for excuses has been diminished, if not extinguished. Bodybuilding won and for the next two years, bodybuilding in Guyana will continue to be paramount to its executive members. The intention is to ensure that there is full unity in the sport.”

Among the plans for the next two years according to Bess, would be a full registration system of all the active athletes and to have such athletes issued with registration cards.

Further he noted: “Constitutional reform is on the front burner and will be addressed from the next athlete’s and stakeholders meeting. Better and active committees must be established so as to not micromanage certain aspects of the sport for its development. Relative to sponsorship, a marketing and sponsorship committee will be established so as to draft and implement the best strategies for garnering sponsorship. These are but a few objectives of the new executive.”

Gratitude was extended to all the attendees of the GABBFF, AGM.