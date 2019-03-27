Latest update March 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

61st Caribbean Table Tennis ChampionshipsGuyana women off to a positive start in team championship

Mar 27, 2019 Sports 0

Natalie Cummings (second left) and Chelsea Edghill in action during their opening doubles win over Barbados in their second team match yesterday.

The trio of Chelsea Edghill, Trenace Lowe and Natalie Cummings, bounced back well yesterday after suffering a come from behind 3-1 defeat to the Dominican Republic (DR) in the final of the Pan Am Cup and Pan American Championships qualifiers, to win both of their Caribbean Table Tennis Championships women’s team round-robin matches yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue.
It is a positive start for the women who would have been gutted after being unable to fend off DR on Monday night but yesterday morning, they made no mistakes in their clash against Martinique, closing off the match in three straight sets.

Guyana’s Joel Alleyne tries to get some bottom spin on the ball during their loss to Dominican Republic yesterday afternoon at CASH. Christopher Franklin is his teammate.

Although the clash against Barbados later in the afternoon was a bit tricky, they won 3-1. First, the doubles team of Chelsea Edghill and Natalie Cummings won the first match, and then Trenace Lowe won the first single. Lowe was expected to close off the match in the third game but the ‘land of the flying fish’ rallied through to eventually win 20-18 before Edghill finished the match in the third game.
The men continued to struggle yesterday and they lost their only game against DR 3-0.
The tournament continues until Sunday with the singles’ championship commencing tomorrow. (Calvin Chapman)

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Narayan Ramdhani cops top honours at Kings University Awards in Canada

Narayan Ramdhani cops top honours at Kings University Awards in

Mar 27, 2019

Guyana’s Narayan Ramdhani claimed the Most Valuable Player (MVP) & Athlete of the Year awards at the Kings University Athletes Awards night which was held in Edmonton, Alberta Canada, March...
Read More
Guyana women’s hockey team completes tour to CanadaPreparation for IPAC continues immediately

Guyana women’s hockey team completes tour to...

Mar 27, 2019

World Classic Powerlifting ChampionshipsGuyana Shore Base Inc. supports Carlos Petterson’s quest to win gold

World Classic Powerlifting ChampionshipsGuyana...

Mar 27, 2019

GFF Elite League Season 4Fruta Conquerors oppose Santos today at GFC

GFF Elite League Season 4Fruta Conquerors oppose...

Mar 27, 2019

Fortune misses World Masters Indoor Championships

Fortune misses World Masters Indoor Championships

Mar 27, 2019

Floodlights lose to Parika Defenders despite Beharry’s fine all-round performance

Floodlights lose to Parika Defenders despite...

Mar 27, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • 33 is the absolute majority

    Some persons, including some highly educated individuals, are becoming utterly confused over this idea of a majority –... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]