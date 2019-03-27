61st Caribbean Table Tennis ChampionshipsGuyana women off to a positive start in team championship

Latest update March 27th, 2019 12:59 AM
The trio of Chelsea Edghill, Trenace Lowe and Natalie Cummings, bounced back well yesterday after suffering a come from behind 3-1 defeat to the Dominican Republic (DR) in the final of the Pan Am Cup and Pan American Championships qualifiers, to win both of their Caribbean Table Tennis Championships women’s team round-robin matches yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue.
It is a positive start for the women who would have been gutted after being unable to fend off DR on Monday night but yesterday morning, they made no mistakes in their clash against Martinique, closing off the match in three straight sets.
Although the clash against Barbados later in the afternoon was a bit tricky, they won 3-1. First, the doubles team of Chelsea Edghill and Natalie Cummings won the first match, and then Trenace Lowe won the first single. Lowe was expected to close off the match in the third game but the ‘land of the flying fish’ rallied through to eventually win 20-18 before Edghill finished the match in the third game.
The men continued to struggle yesterday and they lost their only game against DR 3-0.
The tournament continues until Sunday with the singles’ championship commencing tomorrow. (Calvin Chapman)
