Telecoms Agency to take over NFMU from May 10

Government’s overhaul of the telecoms sector is continuing. On May 10, the National Frequency Management Unity (NFMU) will cease to exist under its current construct.

It will be taken over by the Telecommunications Agency.

According to a notice in the Official Gazette of Guyana, on March 18th, Minister of Public Telecommunications, Cathy Hughes, signed a commencement order, appointing May 10 as the date when the unit, which licences broadcasters and manages the spectrum waves for the state, will be placed under the agency.

In 2016, new telecoms laws were passed, as part of a wider push to modernize the sector.

Part of the modernization includes allowing new telephone and cable companies to operate.

According to the Telecommunication Act, with effect from the appointed day – which in this case is May 10th- the No. 79 of 1990 (a) the Guyana Frequency Management Unit Order 1990 shall stand revoked.

As a result, the NFMU, which was established by that order, shall stand dissolved. All the assets, including rights and interests of the Unit will be transferred to and vested in the Telecoms Agency.

These assets include furniture and other furnishings, voice and communications equipment, motor vehicles and other means of transportation owned by the NFMU.

It will also include all money and records.

According to the 2016 Telecoms Act: “Notwithstanding anything contained in this Act or any other written law or contract to the contrary, the appointment of all the officers and employees employed by the Unit immediately before the appointed day shall stand terminated with effect from the appointed day: Provided that any person whose appointment stands terminated under this subsection may apply for employment by the Agency in any position on or after the appointed day, and the Agency, after consultation with the Minister, shall determine in its discretion which, if any, of such persons shall be employed by the Agency, on such terms and conditions as may be agreed upon between any such persons and the Agency.”

With regards to the Telecoms Agency, its functions shall be discharged by a board of nine members appointed by the minister and comprising three persons named by the said Minister, one of whom shall be designated as chair of the board.

On the board, also, should be two persons named by the Leader of the Opposition after consultation with the Opposition Parties in the National Assembly.

The Director of Telecommunications of the agency will also be part of the board.

The Telecoms laws explained that the Minister shall after seeking the written advice and recommendations of the agency, develop telecommunications and spectrum-related policies at the national, bilateral, regional and international levels, consistent with the purposes of this Act.

The minister and agency will also make final determinations regarding granting or denying applications for, and amending, renewing, suspending and terminating, licences, exemptions and frequency authorizations.

The toughening of laws has been dragging on for years with legislations finally passed under this Coalition Government.

The Telecoms Sector is being seen as a major driver of economy because of the internet connectivity, virtual classrooms and possibilities that will come.

A number of telephone and cable companies are standing by.

The company with the monopoly on internet, landline and international calls now is the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT).

That US-controlled company is competing with Irish-owned Digicel in the lucrative mobile service market.

Government is currently negotiating with the GTT to end the monopoly but the negotiations are dragging on with one deadline after another being passed.