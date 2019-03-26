Taylor, Nation guide Jamaica to eight-wicket victory;Barbados retain title with win over T and T

A fine all-round performance from Stafanie Taylor coupled by a fluent unbeaten half century from Chedean Nation handed Jamaica an eight-wicket victory over Leeward Islands, while Barbados defeated Trinidad and Tobago by 28 runs to retain the title when the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Colonial Medical Insurance Women’s Super 50 concluded yesterday.

Leeward Islands opted to bat at Providence and lost opener Jamella McClure bowled by Chinelle Henry without scoring off the fourth ball of the innings before Malissa Howard (04) was lbw to Henry, leaving the score at 23-2. Henry struck again in the 11th over by having Shawnisha Hector caught and bowled for 16 off 31 balls with three fours.

However, Jenisen Richards and Saneldo Willett steadied the innings somewhat with a fourth wicket stand of 42 in 12 overs as they rotated the strike nicely, mixing aggression with defence. But skipper Taylor brought herself on and ended their resistance when she had Richards smartly stumped by Natasha McLean for 19 which came off 41 balls and contained two fours. Her dismissal triggered a collapse as Taylor and Vanessa Watts combined to demolish the rest of the batting; Willett, who was stumped off Taylor for 23 with two fours off 79 balls, failed to get any support from the other batters as Leeward Islands were bowled out for 91 in 35.4 overs. Taylor, who looped the ball well, finished with 4-9 from 6.4 overs, Watts claimed 3-14 from eight overs and Henry 3-19 from eight.

Amanda Edwards trapped McLean lbw for four and uprooted the stumps of Rashada Williams for two as Jamaica were reduced to 13-2 in the chase. But Nation and Taylor added an unbroken third wicket stand of 83 to see their home as they finished on 96-2 in 15.2 overs. Nation hammered 10 fours and one six in a top score of 53 off 35 balls, while Taylor who was voted player-of-the-match, made 24 off 28 balls with four fours. Edwards took 2-32 from five overs.

At Enmore, Barbados took first strike and lost skipper Hayley Matthews (00) who was bowled by Anisa Mohammed and Danielle Small (00) bowled by Karishma Ramharack, early in the innings. However resolute batting by Kycia Knight, Kyshona King and Deandra Dottin guided Barbados to 242-7. Knight thumped eight fours in scoring 77 off 88 balls while King made 56 off 135 balls with five fours and Dottin a robust 73 off 43 balls including three fours and six sixes. Aaliyah Alleyne contributed 15 not out as Ramharack picked up 4-37 to continue her fine showing with the ball while Mohammed had 2-45.

Trinidad and Tobago threatened before they were eventually bowled out for 214 in 47.5 overs. Reniece Boyce top scored with 39 off 38 balls with four fours while Stacy-Ann King made 38 from 49 balls with five fours, Merissa Aguilleira scored 32 which contained four fours, Felicia Walters got 27 and Britney Cooper 23. Player-of-the-match Dottin bagged 6-43 from 8.5 overs while Matthews had 2-31.