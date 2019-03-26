Supenaam Development Project to be completed by month end.

The Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, recently announced that phase one of the Supenaam Development project is scheduled to be completed by the end of this month.

The Minister at the time of this announcement was consulting with the residents of Region Two [Pomeroon/Supenaam], at a stakeholder meeting.

Patterson said, “Phase one is scheduled to be completed by the end of this month. When that is finished there will be a new water front development with a new boat house, as well as parking and roadway. A decision was already taken to continue the project, heading northward along the waterfront.”

According to the Chief River and Sea Defense officer, Kevin Samad, one primary aspect of Phase one of the project, is the construction of a river defence which runs from along a section of the Supenaam water front.

Phase one also includes a boat landing, vending huts walkway with rails, along with five washroom facilities, which also cater for persons with disabilities.

Since Supenaam is a key port of entry into Region Two, it is believed that the multi-million-dollar project, once completed, w

ill aid tremendously in boosting the region’s tourism sector.

During construction, a number of taxi operators endured a few challenges due to them being relocated. Speaking on this the Minister said, “When I went on the ground I spoke to the taxi drivers, their concerns were where the taxis had to park during construction period and after frank discussions it was agreed between us and the taxi driver that they could continue as the arrangements are.”

Phase two of the water front development project will include the preparation of a parking lot. Based on reports negations are presently on the way to acquire a plot of land, which will be used for construction.