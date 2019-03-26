Stage set for 2019 Concacaf Nations League drawGuyana among 16 nations in League B

Miami – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) has confirmed the participating teams for Leagues A, B and C of the 2019 Concacaf Nations League, as well as the pots for the official draw.

The group stage of the inaugural edition will be played in September, October and November 2019. The Final Championship will take place in 2020.

The draw, which will sub-divide the three Leagues into groups, will be conducted live tomorrow, March 27 at 10:00 pm ET (7:00 pm local) from The Chelsea Theater, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Presidents from the participating Member Associations, as well as guests from the world of international football will be present at the gala event.

Following all 68 matches of the one-off Concacaf Nations League Qualifying Phase, which culminated on Sunday, teams have been ranked 1-34, based on points earned, goal difference and a series of additional tie breaker criteria.

By virtue of having qualified for the Hexagonal Round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Russia 2018, Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, United States and Trinidad & Tobago have been seeded directly into League A. Additionally, Guatemala, who did not participate in the Qualifying Phase due to a suspension imposed by FIFA, has been placed into League C.

For the 2019 Concacaf Nations League, Leagues A, B and C will be composed as follows (listed in alphabetical order per league): League A (12): Bermuda, Canada, Costa Rica, Cuba, Curacao, Haiti, Honduras, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago and United States.

League B (16): Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Belize, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, French Guiana, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Suriname.

League C (13): Anguilla, Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Puerto Rico, Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, Turks and Caicos Islands and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Draw Procedures – The draws, to be executed by Concacaf Chief Football Officer Manolo Zubiria, will all use a single-blind system involving three pots for League A, four pots for League B and three Pots for League C.

The 41 participating teams will be allocated in the pots according to the League they have qualified for as well as by their Concacaf Ranking as of November 2018.

League A Pots

*Listed in ranking order per pot

Pot 1: Mexico, United States, Costa Rica and Honduras

Pot 2: Panama, Canada, Haiti and Trinidad and Tobago

Pot 3: Martinique, Cuba, Curacao and Bermuda

League B Pots

*Listed in ranking order per pot

Pot 1: Jamaica, El Salvador, Nicaragua and French Guiana

Pot 2: Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dominican Republic, Suriname and Guyana

Pot 3: Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Saint Lucia

Pot 4: Grenada, Aruba, Dominica and Montserrat

League C Pots

*Listed in ranking order per pot

Pot 1: Guatemala, Guadeloupe, Bonaire and Barbados

Pot 2: Puerto Rico, Bahamas, Cayman Islands and Turks and Caicos Islands

Pot 3: U.S. Virgin Islands, Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, British Virgin Islands and Anguilla

All three draws will begin by randomly selecting a team from Pot 1 and placing them in Group A of their respective league. The draws will continue by selecting the remaining teams from Pot 1 and positioning them into Groups B, C and D in sequential order. The same procedure will be done for the remaining pots.

Fans will be able to follow all the action through the Confederation’s partner networks, including Univision Deportes (United States), FloSports (United States), Televisa (Mexico) and other local partners. The event will also be available on Concacaf GO (subject to territory restrictions).