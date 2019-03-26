Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo congratulates Richard Skerritt

Guyana Prime Minister, the Honourable Moses Nagamootoo, has sent a letter of congratulation to new Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Richard Skerritt and his running mate Dr. Kishore Shallow on

their ascension to the leadership of the regional cricket body.

PM Nagamootoo noted that Guyana wished them success and expressed the hope of a healing process of strained relations within the regional game. The full text of the message reads:

“I offer warm congratulations to you and Dr. Kishore Shallow on your election to the Presidency and Vice Presidency of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

I am aware of your background in West Indies cricket administration and experience in government which will serve you well during your term. All Guyanese wish you every success as you endeavor to provide leadership, vision and direction in the administration of our premier regional sport.

We look forward to the healing of strained relationships with players and other stakeholders.

We are impressed with your Cricket First plan, and look forward to its full execution regionwide.

As you are aware, the Guyanese people are passionate and unwavering fans of West Indies cricket and look forward to annual international cricket in our country. In this regard we look forward to engaging with you, Dr. Shallow and the CWI Board, soonest on matters of mutual interest towards the development and growth of West Indies Cricket.

Our government is also keen on forging a stronger and mutually beneficial working relationship with CWI at the bilateral level, and on matters which have engaged the attention of the CARICOM Sub-Committee on Cricket, and the role of the sport in the region.”