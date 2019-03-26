Police to unleash ‘zero tolerance’ campaign on noise nuisance

Police have issued a stern warning that they will be unleashing a ‘zero tolerance’ campaign on noise nuisance, specifically in the ‘D’ and ‘A’ Police divisions.

This warning was issued by ’D’ Division Police Commander, Edmond Cooper, and ‘A’ Division Commander, Marlon Chapman, in two separate interviews yesterday.

Loud music is one of the main elements of the noise which assails the public, and to date it has escalated to an almost intolerable level, especially in minibuses. To attempt to get a minibus driver to reduce his music levels is a task some commuters won’t dare to attempt for fear of insults and the ‘customary cuss out’ by both drivers and conductors.

Youngsters operating the music push carts (from which they trade CDs) have been contributing to this dilemma recently as they blare their music when plying their trade around the city. Nightclubs have certainly not been helping the situation, and the many street styled parties around all contribute to this dilemma both the police and Ministry of Public Security has been targeting overtime.

The Ministry of Public Security under whose remit the control of noise in the society falls, has begun a campaign of noise control. Teams have visited commercial houses, mostly bars, and have them moderate their music. They have also been trying to enforce the 2 a:m curfew.

Yesterday ‘ A’ Division Commander Chapman was very firm. He said that his department will begin an immediate campaign geared at ridding the city and environs of this noise issue.

He said that they will be targeting areas that are normally transformed into incessantly loud street styled parties on weekends, and these would include the areas of Sophia, Plaisance Railway Line, East Coast Bus Park, and many other areas.

He noted that perpetrators found breaking the laws will be dealt with severely since it’s his department’s intention to systematically rid our country of this troublesome situation. He noted that police action would be swift and severe since the street-styled parties contribute to traffic congestion and robberies by vagrants and criminal elements that use these events to their advantage.

He was particularly keen to apply the pressure on music push cart vendors who seemed to be of the view that it was okay to trek around the city with their music at alarming levels.

Commander Cooper of ‘D’ Division did not hesitate that there will be zero tolerance for offenders in this respect on the Westside. He noted that areas to be targeted will include the Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (street styled party) nightclubs, and of course,he minibuses and even taxis that continue to blatantly disregard the law.

He said that several arrests have been made in the West Demerara District with that respect, the latest being at a wedding house, in Roraima Housing Scheme, Versailles. He pointed out that the police are even taking a proactive and stern approach to this issue, and have been arresting and charging already drivers who even pass by the police stations with their music at high levels.

He noted to get maximum impact out of this campaign, police presence will be strengthened to catch culprits who will be dealt the full extent of the law.

The issue of loud music generated by businesses overtime, has negatively affected numerous families in thickly populated neighbourhoods

GCCI, as well as many private families, has complained that the police are in dereliction of their duty and selectively enforce the law.

The GCCI President and Vice-President have emphatically called upon the police to act responsibly and GCCI President, Mr Indar, declared: “My complaint to the police was, they were enforcing the law unevenly. Some persons are being targeted and have to close down while others were getting away with it”.

Noise above 80 decibels begins to be uncomfortable, and when it gets to 100 to 120 decibels, it could impair hearing. Many bus drivers and conductors may not be aware that they are deliberately succumbing to partial deafness by subjecting themselves to persistent loud music. Commuters using public transport can also suffer the same fate as well.