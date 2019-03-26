Milo Schools’ football tourney round-of-16Charlestown and Bishops’ High first to advance

Charlestown Secondary and The Bishops’ High were the first two teams through to the quarter-finals of the Milo Schools Football tournament 2019 when play concluded on Saturday last at the Ministry of

Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue.

In the first game of the day, Golden Grove opened the scoring with Simon Jones in the 15th and it looked to be heading the way of the out of town side but a late surge from Charlestown ensured that they would live to fight another day.

Tariq Pryce’s 77th minute strike brought the game level before Raymond Bandhu’s 80th minute goal ensured the win.

In the other match, Bishops’ High drubbed Cummings Lodge 5-2.

A pair of braces from Malachi Richards (17th and 81st) and Romeo Bradford (11th and 32nd) along with Antone Herod’s single strike in the 54th set the tone for the Georgetown side to move into the next round.

On Sunday, Annandale Secondary, Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS), Vergenoegen and President’s College all had comfortable wins. Each of the winners netted three goals in their triumph with the exception of Vergenoegen who got past St. Cuthbert’s Mission 2-0.

Yesterday, St. John’s College played St. Stanislaus College in the opening game, while Lodge Secondary clashed with Tucville in the feature match. The results of that match were not available up to press time.