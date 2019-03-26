Guyanese businessmen selling out Guyana and Statia backing dem

Latest update March 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

When dem boys talk bout de business climate people does seh how dem racist. And is not that dem boys talking bout Black people and East Indian people. Dem boys know that when dem start up business in Guyana dem does employ Guyanese.
But de new set of business people does keep it in dem family. Dem gun only employ one Guyanese to act as translator and one to wuk as security guard. Dem does also sell cheap to knock out de local business people and when dem control de market is then people gun see wha de real price is.
De odda day dem boys see how de new people does operate. When dem first come to Guyana dem use to sell salt beef and pigtail. Dem later graduate to food. Dem boys see so much restaurant that a man mek a song name ‘Guyana looking just like China’.
De thing that bothering dem boys is when dem politicians hollering how dem don’t have jobs fuh young people. Dem can’t have jobs when in de first place people give over dem business to Chinese businessmen.
It had to be a case of a Chinee man walking and looking around because in BV, across de road from Halagala, dem had a li’l shop selling sweet drink and sweetie. Sometimes you would get mettai or polourie.
A Chinee man see de place, offer de man some money and he start to put up a supermarket. Chinee businessmen who got supermarket does sell everything. In Tucville dem have one supermarket that mek people don’t even want to go to town. That is de case.
And while local people complaining how business bad dem same Chinee attracting dem Cubans wid US dollars. That is wha fretting de boys because Statia not checking pun dem Chinee. Dem is de only people who selling in US dollars and not paying de tax.
And dem boys want people to notice that every Chinee business place got a man id either a machine gun or some rifle. Some got two. Dem boys seh is de Chinee mek Nigel Supermarket close down. And that is only one local business that dead.
Talk half and watch how Guyanese losing dem jobs.

