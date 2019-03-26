GBA fund raising take away lunch set for Saturday as the push for funding continues

Latest update March 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will hold a Take Away on Saturday March 30 at the National Gymnasium. The event is being held to raise funds to send their team of boxers to Nicaragua for the Pan Am qualifiers.
Information received from President of the GBA Steve Ninvalle indicated that they did not receive the ‘expected’ support to date so the push is on to garner the additional funding hence Saturday’s event. The GBA has five boxers preparing over the past month for the Qualifiers and are hopeful of getting the necessary funding to send all of them.
Ninvalle had been pushing and got the help of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and brought in the Cuban coach due to their seriousness in participating successfully at the Qualifiers, which run from April 2 to April 11 in Nicaragua.
It was disclosed that as of yesterday the price for one ticket to Nicaragua was US$2000 per person. Accommodation and meals is US$1200 per person. The team is scheduled to leave on April 1 for the event.
The take away lunch fundraiser starts at 1:00pm and tickets are $1000 each. The GBA is encouraging the public to come out and support them.

