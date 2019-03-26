Fredericks’ ton hands Jaguars SC massive win over Jaguars SC Over-40

Latest update March 26th, 2019 12:59 AM
Former national youth opener Norman Fredericks proved that he is still one of the better batsmen on the Essequibo when he hammered a stroke filled 158 as Jaguars SC handsomely defeated Jaguars SC
Over-40 by 192 runs when play in the South Essequibo T/20 cricket competition continued last Sunday at the Pomona Cricket Ground.
Played on a track where Rising Stars easily outplayed Hibernia Lions in the earlier game, the young Jaguars won the toss and came out hunting in an aggressive fashion with Fredericks and fellow opener Feizal Mohamed putting on 137 for the first wicket in 13.4 overs. The muscular built Mohamed was severe on anything loose as he powered his way to a fluent 66 which included 6 boundaries and 2 maximums.
Medium pacer Vishnu Persaud was brought into the attack and immediately reaped success when he shattered the stumps of Mohamed. Javid Azeez then joined the left handed Fredericks and together mauled the ‘old’ Jaguars’ bowling to all parts of the lightening fast outfield before Zandy Mahadeo had him smartly caught at cover for 32. Mahadeo struck again when he had Fredericks taken at point for his brilliant 158 of which 15 went to the boundary and 8 over the ropes. Husbard Thomas and skipper Chandie Jairam were unbeaten on 4 and 15 respectively. Mahadeo claimed 2-38, while Persaud had 1-15.
Needing a miracle to overcome the 285 needed for victory, the senior Jaguars were taught a valuable lesson that ‘youth is power’ as they surrendered for a paltry 90-8 in their allotted overs. Only Thakur Ram with 26 and Altaf Mohamed with 20 offered any real resistance as off spinner Azeez grabbed 3-13, Husbard Thomas 3-23, while Fredericks and Mohamed took a wicket apiece. Fredericks was named Man of the Match.
