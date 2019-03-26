Killer vehicle leaves number plate behind after hit and run

Latest update March 26th, 2019 12:59 AM
Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident which occurred on Sunday about 19:15hrs on the Timehri Public Road, East Bank Demerara.
Killed is Peter Billison, 50, said to be Lot 17 Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara.
Security camera footage showed Billison being picked up, flung in the air and dragged. The vehicle’s make could not be determined.
Police said that enquiries disclosed that the pedal cyclist, around 7pm, was proceeding north along the western side road way when he was struck down from behind by the unknown motor car which drove away. Police reportedly recovered a partial number plate from the scene bearing the numbers 4722.
As a result, the pedal cyclist received injuries about his body. He was picked up in an unconscious condition by public spirited persons and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The body is at Lyken’s Funeral home awaiting a post mortem examination.
Police said that the matter is being investigated.
Billison is said to be a staffer of the Guyana Forestry Commission.
