Colonial Medical Insurance Female Super50 TournamentGiddings’ all round performance and spinners give Guyana 2nd winWindwards lose by 58 runs in low scoring match

By Sean Devers

Player-of-the-Match Erva Giddings’ useful all-round work and tight spin bowling from Sheneta Grimmond and Plaffiana Millington give Guyana a 58-run win against the Windwards at Bourda yesterday in the final round of the Colonial Medical Insurance Female Super50 Tournament which was won by defending Champions Barbados who beat T&T at Enmore by 38 runs yesterday.

Guyana, who only beat the Leewards at Enmore, batted first on a track which offered bounce and turn for spinners and Grimmond, the left-handed Rose Hall town Youth & Sports fast bowler lifted Guyana from 58-6 with an unbeaten 36 from 104 balls with two boundaries before they were dismissed for 132 off the last ball of the 50th over.

It was a disappointing top order performance under clear blue skies, as only opener Melani Henry (16), Shabika Gajnabi (24), Skipper Shemaine Campbelle (10) and fast bowling all-rounder Akaze Thompson (13) reached double figures.

Windwards Captain and Windies’ player Afy Fletcher had 3-19 in a 10-over spell of high class leg-spin for her team who were bowled out for 75 in 32.2 overs in the bowler dominated low scoring encounter.

Fletcher was the only batsman to reach double figures after hitting a couple of fours in her 26 in a scorecard that looked like an international telephone number.

Berbician off-spinners Grimmond (4-23) and Millington, who bowled four maidens in her 3-12 from 10 frugal overs, kept the shackles on the Islanders.

The consistent and impressive Giddings, who shared the new ball with Millington, took her wicket-tally to 10 by finishing with 2-14.

A vocal turn-out in the dismantled Kenny Whishart stand watched in dismay as the correct looking Mandy Mangru (1) fiddled at one that left her from Akeira Peters, and with little movement of her feet, edged a catch to wicketkeeper Rachel Francis at 10-1.

Grimmond (6) was next to go at 32-2 when she was stumped off Stacy-Ann Adams before Henry was bowled by the wily Fletcher, two runs later.

Windies batsman Campbelle, the only Guyanese with a century in the tournament, looked promising as she used her feet to Fletcher and along with Gajnabi carried the score to 57 with well organised shots.

But Gajnabi was bowled by Swayline William before Campbelle cut Fletcher to point as the two best batsmen in the team fell in the space of an over to leave Guyana on 57-5.

Tremayne Smartt, with consistent contributions with the bat including an important 58 against Jamaica, was LBW to a Fletcher googlie without scoring and at 59-6 Guyana looked hard pressed to reach 100.

But Thompson and Giddings took the score 85 with a nice little partnership before Thompson, who seemed afraid to play her shots, was dismissed.

The powerful Giddings threw her bat around but blocked the good balls and did most of the scoring before Windies player Cordel Jack removed Cherry-Ann Fraser (3), Fletcher got rid of Millington (8) and Kaysia Shultz (6) was run out leaving Giddings unbeaten as Guyana recovered to reach 132.

The Windwards were set 133 to win at the historic venue, where West Indies won their first ever Test match by beating England by 89 runs in 1930, and after slumping to 26-5, never recovered despite Fletcher’s token resistance.

After Millington bowled William (9) at 12-1 in the 8th over and Giddings induced Adams (0) to edge to Campbelle behind the stumps at 13-2 in the next over, Millington struck again when she trapped Francis (3) LBW and Windwards were reeling on the ropes at 13-3 in 10 overs.

Spin was doing the trick for Guyana as Millington, Grimmond and left-arm spinner Shultz struck telling body blows to the Windwards as they crashed to 45-6.

The pressure was eased a bit when pace was introduced as Fletcher looked more comfortable with the ball coming on to the bat, but when she was seventh out at 67, Grimmond and Giddings, in her second spelled bowled Guyana to a quick win.

After a two-day break, the Blaze t20 tournament starts with three matches at Providence on Thursday.

Barbados face the Leewards from 09:00hrs, Guyana oppose T&T from 14:00hrs and defending Champions Jamaica battle the Windwards under lights from 19:00hrs.