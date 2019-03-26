Latest update March 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Coglan Dam man drowns in freak accident at Yarrowkabra

Mar 26, 2019 News 0

A West Bank Demerara man is dead as a result of a freak drowning Sunday.

According to reports, Dinesh Ramdas, said to be from Coglan Dam, West Bank Demerara, went with friends to Yarrowkabra, for an outing on Sunday.

Dead: Dinesh Ramdas

The search ongoing yesterday morning.

Outside of the Splashmin’s Resort, Ramdas, 25, was in the water playing with a ball.

He reportedly went under the fence that separates the resort from the area outside to recover the ball that had been thrown or hit over the protection fence..
Ramdas reportedly never surfaced.
A search was made Sunday. Darkness and the absence of a boat proved difficult. It was not until yesterday, around 8am, that relatives and friends found his

More in this category

Sports

Milo Schools’ football tourney round-of-16Charlestown and Bishops’ High first to advance

Milo Schools’ football tourney round-of-16Charlestown and...

Mar 26, 2019

  Charlestown Secondary and The Bishops’ High were the first two teams through to the quarter-finals of the Milo Schools Football tournament 2019 when play concluded on Saturday last at the...
Read More
61st Caribbean Table Tennis Championship opens at CASH

61st Caribbean Table Tennis Championship opens at...

Mar 26, 2019

Stage set for 2019 Concacaf Nations League drawGuyana among 16 nations in League B

Stage set for 2019 Concacaf Nations League...

Mar 26, 2019

Colonial Medical Insurance Female Super50 TournamentGiddings’ all round performance and spinners give Guyana 2nd winWindwards lose by 58 runs in low scoring match

Colonial Medical Insurance Female Super50...

Mar 26, 2019

GBA fund raising take away lunch set for Saturday as the push for funding continues

GBA fund raising take away lunch set for Saturday...

Mar 26, 2019

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo congratulates Richard Skerritt

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo congratulates...

Mar 26, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Big government

      It costs taxpayers $500M per day just to run the government. Considering the problems, that is far too extravagant... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]