Big government

It costs taxpayers $500M per day just to run the government. Considering the problems, that is far too extravagant a sum to be spending on the government bureaucracy.

The government is becoming too big. And the bigger it becomes the more costly it will be upkeep. The more costly it is to upkeep, the more government will have to tax citizens. Higher taxes mean less disposable income.

Less disposable income mean a contraction of business. Less business means that the circulation of money in the economy is reduced.

With less money circulating in the economy, domestic investment will suffer. When domestic investment suffers, jobs will be reduced. When jobs are lost and new ones are not created, unemployment increases. When unemployment increases, people will end up on the breadline.

Big government is also inefficient. Government is not as driven towards profits as private enterprise. Government then becomes a drain on the economy rather than a contributor of efficiency and exports.

Big government must be downsized. It is a drain on resources for development. It takes way too many resources from citizens and leads to delays in accessing services.

Guyana has a big government. The size of government is expanding. Instead of the government bureaucracy becoming smaller it is becoming bigger, with more and more entities being established.

Advertisements have gone out for persons to apply for employment at the Department of Energy. The advertisement says the professions which are required. But there are no positions advertised. The Department of Energy does not seem to understand that you do not advertise for economists. You advertise for a position in the organization and then you state what skills you require. What position will the prospective apply for? It is not stated in the advertisement.

`Instead of government getting smaller it is becoming bigger. This cannot be good for taxpayers and for the private sector.

A number of private sector entities have shrunk the size of their workforce, because they no longer need as many workers to do the same work as they did before. Yet the government bureaucracy has not been shrinking markedly. Any decline in numbers would be very small.

The government should commission a team to go through every single government department and see whether they are overstaffed and how savings can be made. There is too much wastage within government.

A reduction in savings can force a reduction in taxes and this will be beneficial to everyone concerned.

Government needs to get out of certain businesses. The government should not be competing with the private sector. The government should be promoting policies which allow for the private sector to have a bigger role in the economy.

Big government crowds out the private sector. And that cannot be good for any economy.

Big government means too much power in the hands of the government. Too much power in the hands of the government can be abused and used to trample on the rights of citizens.