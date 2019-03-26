Latest update March 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

BCB congratulates Ricky Skerritt on his election as CWI President

“The President and Executive Members of the Berbice Cricket Board would like to express our heartfelt congratulation to Ricky Skerritt on his election as President of the West Indies Cricket Board. We would like to congratulate newly elected Vice President Dr. Kishore Shallow and it is our hope that their election would be the start of a new era in West Indies Cricket where the development of cricket is the main objective,” a release from the BCB stated.
It continued, “The Berbice Cricket Board stands ready to work along with every elected cricket official whose mission is to make sure that cricket is always put first. We are very confident that Mr. Skerritt would not only be a fair, inspirational leader but that he would spearhead a revival of cricket in the Caribbean. For too long, cricket in Guyana has been administered by an unelected Executives, who seemed more interested in staying in power than in the development of the game in every county.
We at the Berbice Cricket Board have not received a cent of funds from the Guyana Cricket Board for over a decade, every effort has been made to stop the progress of Berbice Cricket, while we have also been denied the opportunity to see our stars playing at home. Over the last fourteen months, we have witnessed the unbelievable scene of the Guyana Cricket Board operating an unofficial office of the Berbice Cricket Board with a full time staff, who does nothing but pass on email messages from Guyana Cricket Board to the President of the Berbice Cricket Board. The Berbice Cricket Board would shortly take legal action to stop this profound nonsense as we did not authorise any person to act on our behalf.”
“We remain committed to working with all committed cricket stakeholders and would like to publicly in invite Mr. Skerritt and Dr. Shallow to visit the Ancient County. Berbice Cricket is currently undergoing a remarkable period of development due to hard work, transparency, visionary leadership and a culture of cohesion between the Berbice Cricket Board and all stakeholders. We look forward to discussing ideas with the newly CWI bosses as we strive to or return West Indies Cricket to the successes of the Frank Worrel, Clive Lloyd and Vivian Richards’ era,” the release informed.
“Congrats and May God bless West Indies Cricket under its new leadership,” the release concluded.

