Bakewell donates Polo Shirts and caps to RHTY&SC Under-17 and Second Division Teams

The long standing relationship between Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS and Bakewell were further strengthened when the bakery giants

handed a large quantity of white Polo Cricket Shirts and Caps. The donated items would be used by the Rose Hall Town Bakewell Under-17 and Second Division Teams for the 2019 Cricket Season of the Berbice Cricket Board.

Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu expressed gratitude to Bakewell and its General Manager Rajin Ganga for the donation, which he stated would make sure that the two teams are properly attired in 2019 and at the same time, properly promoting their official sponsor. Bakewell has been the official sponsor of the two teams since 2000. The Rose Hall Town Bakewell Under-17 Team is the Berbice Champion after winning the BCB Ramnaresh Sarwan Under-17 Tournament, while the Second Division Team is also the undisputed Champion of the Ancient County after winning a total of six major tournaments over the last twelve months. Last week the Bakewell Second Division team emerged as champion of the countywide New Building Society 40-Overs Tournament which attracted close to 90 teams. This was the team’s sixth countywide championship title. The two teams have produced a combined forty national players including Assad Fudadin, Royston Crandon, Esuan Crandon, Clinton Pestano, Abdel Fudadin, Erva Giddings, Dominique Rikhi, Mahendra Gopilall, Jonathan Rampersaud and Jeremy Sandia.

The two teams under the Bakewell Brand have also hosted hundreds of community projects under the Sub-headings of Sports, Culture, Charity, Youth Development, Education, Anti-Drugs and Anti-Alcohol among others.

Rajin Ganga, Bakewell’s General Manager, stated that his Company has always cherished its relationship with the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and the two Cricket Teams. The two teams, Ganga noted have been outstanding representatives of the Bakewell Brand and have done remarkable jobs promoting the Company across every Village in Berbice. He congratulated the Teams on their status as Berbice Champions and urged them to uphold their high standard on and off the cricket field.