Businessman’s killer gets 80 years

Victor Bobb, who has been accused of the 2010 murder of supermarket proprietor Dennis Ramah, was yesterday found guilty of the crime by a jury which deliberated at the High Court in Georgetown. The murder convict was jailed for 80 years by Justice Navindra Singh.

State Prosecutors Abigail Gibbs, Tuanna Hardy and Teriq Mohamed, had contended that on the day in question, Bobb was part of a group of men who stormed Dennis’s supermarket at Chateau Margot, East

Coast Demerara and killed him.

The police, in a statement, almost nine years ago, said that Dennis was shot and killed after a group of men entered his business place at L & D Supermarket at Second Street, Chateau Margot, where they held up the employees and placed them to lie on the ground.

Police had said that two of the men were armed with guns, while another had a knife. According to the police, Dennis raised an alarm and armed himself with a cutlass which he used to wound one of the men, but was shot.

During the trial, Dennis’s widow, Lorraine, was asked by Prosecutor Gibbs if she could identify the man who shot and killed her spouse. She replied in the affirmative. The woman then proce

eded to look around the courtroom and focused her attention on the prisoners’ dock in which Bobb was seated handcuffed and clad in a bright yellow shirt.

“Is he. Is he shoot me husband,” a sobbing Lorraine said as she pointed out Bobb, adding that she is haunted by the sound of the gunshots every day.

According to her, her husband, was shot and killed after he came to rescue her from one of the intruders who held her at gunpoint.

During cross examination, Bobb’s lawyer, Latoya Roberts, suggested to Lorraine that her client was not the one who shot and killed her husband. This suggestion, however, upset the witness who was quick to dismiss it.

“He (Bobb) is the person. He is the person, Miss (Roberts). I see. I see he with my eyes,” Lorraine exclaimed.

“Because you want justice for your husband’s death this accused (Bobb) is being blamed,” was the other suggestion put to the witness by Roberts.

But Lorraine maintained that it was Bobb who shot and killed her husband. “He (Bobb) is the one who do it. I ain’t come to lie on nobody else,” she told the jurors who had inquired if she had pointed out Bobb on an identification parade, something she denied.