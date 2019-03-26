Allegedly physically abused twin contemplates suicide

Twenty-five-year-old Thakdall Narayan of 250 Crane Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara) is an emotional wreck, contemplating suicide.

The young man, who says he sees no reason to continue living, is at the point of giving up from years of alleged physical abuse at the hands of his twin brother Totaram.

Yesterday, Thakdall in tears told this newspaper that that he is presently living with his mother and father, Nirwali and Bagwandat Narayan.

He said his abusive brother Totaram lives in a separate apartment in the same yard and from since 2015 has been physically abusing him, causing bodily injuries. He said he would normally report the matter to the police, but by the time the police can arrive, his mother would have already sent away the abusive brother to stay with relatives, but kept in constant telephone contact with him to alert him of the many police visits.

Thakdall told this publication that his brother runs a drug operation (sells marijuana and cocaine) and would beat him up badly when he ingests the substances.

“Me nah know wha happen or what to do. Right now me wan tek meh life, because meh mother encouraging him tuh beat me up. He beating meh since 2015.

“And is he mek ah does get seizures and gaff fuh go ah de hospital fuh treatment. When I report tuh the police, me mother does inform he and he would go away by relatives… And she does tell de police she can’t find him, but she does talk wid he pon the phone everyday when he disappear”

Thakdall said that in 2015 his brother attempted to beat him up, and in so doing flung him to the ground causing him to hit his head. He said that as a result he later began to get seizures for which he is treated at the Best Regional Hospital (West Bank Demerara) every month.

When his mother was contacted yesterday she admitted that his seizures were indeed as a result of the head injury he had received at the hands of his brother, but said it had happened in a fight years earlier.

“She also admitted that the abusive son indeed sells cocaine and marijuana from the same premises, but denied allegations that she would hide the man when police

try to apprehend him.

She said he would always disappear before the police arrive, and she would have no idea about his whereabouts, since only once did he contact her whilst he was hiding from the police.

Yesterday, according to Thakdall his brother lashed him in his face with a plank around 9”00 hours, resulting in having to take six stitches at the Best Hospital to sew together a deep wound across his nose.

During the newspaper interview he was tearfully complaining of pain in his head and eyes, and he displayed medication he had received from the hospital.

The injured man said he badly wanted to leave the home, but could not leave since he has nowhere to stay and cannot work as a result of the periodical seizures that often engulf him.

“I want to leave, but me nah get nowhere to go. Nobody nah want keep me… I can’t wuk because ah meh condition, suh me gat to stay and tek de abuse. Right now me just want tek meh life… Me nah able no more.”

Yesterday his mother said that she was frustrated about the situation but seemed reluctant to take action. She said that she preferred both boys leave the premises.

When asked if she would help the police in apprehending the abusive son, she said she preferred to have both of the young men relocate elsewhere.

“Me is ah sick woman…Me frustrated…Me is ah pressure case and ah can’t tek it wid de two ah them… Both ah dem is me son. Before police gah fuh come in, ah prefer both ah dem move out”

Yesterday, too, police sources did confirm that there were indeed several reports on the beatings, but the accused have somehow always managed to elude the police.

One officer affirmed that when he called the home yesterday, it was the mother who related that the alleged abuser had left the residence, after realising his brother was about to make yet another police report.