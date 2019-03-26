61st Caribbean Table Tennis Championship opens at CASH

The opening ceremony of the 61st Caribbean Table Tennis Championships (CTTC) was held last night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) in Georgetown, Guyana, which will host the games this year.

The CTTC that precedes the Pan Am Cup and Pan American Games’ Caribbean Qualifiers, which were both concluded at the same CASH venue last night, will run from today and conclude on March 31st at the CASH.

Before the ceremony that saw the attendance of the Head of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA); Godfrey Munroe, Head of the Caribbean Regional Federation; Teddy Matthew and Head of the Latin America Table Tennis Union; Juan Villa, along with Guyana’s Director of Sport; Christopher Jones, the final of the men’s Pan Am team qualifiers was played and Puerto Rico came out victorious against the Dominican Republic.

Munore shared the opening remarks and thanked everyone that lent a helping hand in getting the tournament up and running, including Jones for the support of the National Sports Commission (NSC) and by extension the Government of Guyana.

St. Lucia based Matthews, who is a former National Player for Guyana, now head of the regional tennis body, relished the opportunity of being home again and welcomed the upcoming week of anticipated intense table tennis rivalry.

Juan Villa, who is not very fluent in English, had his best wishes extended by Matthews, who encouraged the athletes to do their best.

NSC boss Chris Jones was brief in his remarks and he posited that, “I Believe that these games helps to promote camaraderie between nations and the government remains committed to sports since it fosters social cohesion.”

This is the first time Guyana was tasked with hosting a Pan American Games qualification event and teams from Cuba, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Barbados, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, St. Kitts & Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Dominican Republic, St. Lucia, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Suriname, French Guiana, and Haiti will be part of the action.