While PPP moves to CCJ…GECOM will push ahead with house-to-house registration for elections – Commissioner

By Kiana Wilburg

As the People Progressive Party (PPP) moves swiftly to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) for a review of the Appellate Court’s ruling that its No-Confidence Motion was invalidly passed, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will continue preparations for elections.

This was noted by GECOM Commissioner, Vincent Alexander during a brief interview with Kaieteur News.

The official said that house-to-house registration, which is part of its 2019 work programme will also continue.

Alexander said, “As it is right now, we are doing what we planned to do which is preparing for house-to-house registration and it fits into two schemes. It is a part of what we planned to do in any circumstance and it is part of what we propose to do for elections as well…Preparations for elections will continue.”

The GECOM Commissioner concluded that if things change, meaning, if the CCJ upholds the Appellate Court’s ruling, then GECOM may not continue all the preparations for elections this year.

“But certainly, we will continue house-to-house,” expressed Alexander.

Speaking to Kaieteur News on Saturday about the status of the government was Attorney-at-Law, Anil Nandlall.

He said if the Caribbean Court of Justice rules against the Appeal Court, the APNU+AFC Government returns to its unconstitutional status. Nandlall, who is also the Opposition’s lead counsel, said it also means that the CCJ would have restored the validity of the No-Confidence Motion, the passage upon which requires the holding of General and Regional Elections. Because that three-month period would have expired however, Nandlall contended that it would result in the government’s illegal status resuming.

He added, “The effect of such a decision would mean that the motion was validly passed on December 21 and the government was supposed to have held the elections within three months from that date.” Nandlall also reminded that the period to hold the elections expired on March 21, last.

“…The framers of the Constitution say that three months is sufficient notice for GECOM to always be ready for an elections,” concluded Nandlall on this matter.

While the PPP heads to the CCJ for a review of the Appellate Court’s decision, Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo has also said that the APNU+AFC Government can “hang around for while.” He stated that the outcome of the next General and Regional Elections will be inevitable. Jagdeo also vowed that calls will continue for early elections and that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) should not pause or halt its preparations for elections in this regard.

The Opposition Leader had said, “We will continue to call for early elections and there is a great possibility that this adverse ruling could be overturned at the CCJ and if it is overturned there and they (GECOM) are not prepared then that would mean further delays in conducting elections. We will continue to press for early elections preparations. If they (Government) prevail then we simply don’t have to go to elections.”