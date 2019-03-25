Latest update March 25th, 2019 12:58 AM

WDCA Beacon Cafe 50 over underway

Mar 25, 2019 Sports 0

In just over a month, the West Demerara Cricket Association completed three finals and started the Beacon Cafe 50 overs round robin tournament.
Four matches kicked off yesterday at Zeeburg, Belle Vue, Wales and Joe Vieira Park.
At Wales, All Youths B won the toss and batted first, openers Sewchan Narine and Krishna Ramjeawon put on 54 off 11 overs before Ramjeawon was the first to go, bowled by Roger Henry for 23. Following his dismissal, wickets fell at regular intervals as R. Henry and Desmond Ally both taking four wickets.
All Youths made 125 all out in 30.5.
New Windsor replied with 126/4 in 17.3 overs. Chris Rajjpot scored 37 and Vishal Kanhai 23. Zaheer Azeez claimed 3/20.
At Belle Vue, Players SC made 78/10 in 27 overs. Ravinandan Ramnarine bagged 5-31 and
Imran Khan 2/24.
Sawpit replied with 79-4 in 12 overs. Jewan Hamid struck 30 as Shivdat Motee took 3-43.
In other matches, Dynasty beat Malvern at Joe Vieira Park and Windsor Forest overcame Christ Ambassador at Zeeburg.

