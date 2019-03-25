Tiger Bay youths benefit from arts and robotics camp

Scores of children living within the Rosemary Lane, South Cummingsburg (Tiger Bay) community, on Saturday participated on an interactive session on art and robotics, as well as a health fair undertaken by the Ministry of Presidency Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport.

They were provided with kits, and with the guidance of instructors, created their very own robots and learned other aspects of robotics while others showed their creative side through the strokes of their brushes.

Held at Tiger Bay Tarmac, the collaboration between the Ministry and German’s Restaurant also saw the distribution of food hampers to 15 lucky families.

Addressing those gathered Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton said the government has committed to ensuring that the nation’s youth are equipped to take up the leadership mantle. As such, exercises such as these will be brought to communities across the country.

“…I want to assure you good things are yet to come out of this community… as we took a walk in this community, we see the youths, even our volunteers are youths… this emphasises the fact that youths have a leading role to play.”

This is the first such outreach to be conducted by the ministry in this community, thus far and Minister Norton pledged to continue more developmental programmes there.

Also accompanying the Minister was Mayor of the City of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine who expressed his happiness to be among the nation’s future leaders. “We have the interest of the people and this is why we are going to give you the support you need and assist you in various ways particularly the young children.”

General Manager of German Restaurant, Clinton Urling said he views the initiative as part of giving back to the community and honouring his agency’s social responsibility. He said the business will continue to partner with the ministry and others to help in the development of the nation’s future leaders.

Minister Norton and his team also discussed various social issues with residents and their hopes for the development of their community.