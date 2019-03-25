Surprising results mark Saturday’s action in CNLQ

Miami, Florida – Saturday had its fair share of surprising results in a thrilling slate of seven matches in Week 4 of 2019-20 Concacaf Nations League Qualifying. The day’s action started with Dominica topping Bahamas 4-0 on the strength of goals from Julian Wade (24’, 35’), Travist Joseph (30’) and Briel Thomas (85’).

That was followed by a breathtaking encounter between neighbors Sint Maarten and Saint Martin in which the Dutch side of the island emerged victorious 4-3. A Danilo Cocks own goal (10’) plus scores from Smally Lake (23’) and Remsley Boelijn (30’) via penalty countered an Akim Arrondell goal (11’) to give Sint Maarten a 3-1 halftime lead.

Cocks made up for his earlier miscue in the 52’ to make it 3-2, only for Lake to score his second (59’). Wrubens Dupalus’ penalty conversion in the 80’ cut the deficit to 4-3 but Sint Maarten would hang on for the win.

Guyana edged Belize 2-1 with goals from Neil Danns (16’) and Emery Welshman (43’), offsetting a score from Elroy Kuyen (25’) to collect the three points and move to sixth place in the 34-team table.

Antigua and Barbuda then stunned first-place Curacao with a resounding 2-1 home win. The Benna Boys started strong with a goal from Carl Osbourne (1’), only for Gervane Kastaneer to pull Curacao level via header (37’). But the night belonged to Antigua and Barbuda, who got a winner early in the second half from Junior Benjamin (49’).

Suriname put itself in the Gold Cup mix with a big 2-0 win over Saint Kitts and Nevis. Stefano Rijssel (38’) and Ivenzo Comvalius (71’) did the damage against the Sugar Boys. Wesley Jobello’s excellent left-footed finish in the 63’ was enough to give visiting Martinique a 1-0 triumph over historic rivals Guadeloupe, allowing Martinique to complete CNLQ with a perfect 4W-0D-0L record.

El Salvador then capped the night with a massive 2-0 home win over Jamaica that puts the Cuscatlecos in position for a possible Gold Cup berth. Nelson Bonilla took advantage of an error from Jamaica GK Andre Blake in the 49’ before a Damion Lowe own goal in the 87’ sealed the result.