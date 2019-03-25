Rising Star overcome Independence B

Rising Star defeated Independence B 15 runs when the teams collided in a T20 fixture played on Thursday at Zeelugt. Batting first, Rising Star managed 125 all out in 15 overs. E. Fernandes struck

two fours and three sixes in a top score of 33, while D. Scott made 30 with two fours and three sixes and E. Martin contributed 27 including six fours. Rickey Sargeant claimed 2-5, Reaz Esau 2-10 and Anand Bharat 2-14.

Independence B were bowled out for 110 in 14.2 overs in reply. Safraz Esau made 26 with two fours and a similar number of sixes as Keon Roberts bagged 5-14, N. Persaud 2-17 and J. Thomas 2-20.