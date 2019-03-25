Rising Star overcome Independence B

Latest update March 25th, 2019 12:58 AM
Rising Star defeated Independence B 15 runs when the teams collided in a T20 fixture played on Thursday at Zeelugt. Batting first, Rising Star managed 125 all out in 15 overs. E. Fernandes struck
two fours and three sixes in a top score of 33, while D. Scott made 30 with two fours and three sixes and E. Martin contributed 27 including six fours. Rickey Sargeant claimed 2-5, Reaz Esau 2-10 and Anand Bharat 2-14.
Independence B were bowled out for 110 in 14.2 overs in reply. Safraz Esau made 26 with two fours and a similar number of sixes as Keon Roberts bagged 5-14, N. Persaud 2-17 and J. Thomas 2-20.
Mar 25, 2019Calvin Chapman story and photos Droves of fans flocked to South Dakota Circuit’s Drag race strip yesterday to witness the first round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC)...
Mar 25, 2019
Mar 25, 2019
Mar 25, 2019
Mar 25, 2019
Mar 25, 2019
My Saturday column should have been on what I saw Friday morning in Georgetown that was terrible. But the Court of Appeal... more
This column is meant to clarify the difference between simple and absolute majorities. It is not a commentary on the majority... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders P.J. Patterson, the former Prime Minister of Jamaica, recently observed to an attentive audience... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]