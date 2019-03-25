Relatives hope PM provides answers for pregnant woman’s sudden death

Relatives of 25 year old Theresa Henry of Good Fortuin, West Bank Demerara(WBD) are hoping that health officials provide a plausible explanation as it relates to the circumstances of her death.

Henry died at the West Demerara Regional Hospital, (WDRH) on Tuesday last. She was being treated at the facility for pregnancy- related symptoms.

Kaieteur News understands that the young woman was admitted to the hospital to be monitored for excessive vomiting and abdominal pain. Her mother, Sharon Davidson explained that her daughter “couldn’t eat solid food but only drank liquids.

“So I decided to take her to the hospital last week to get saline because she was weak from the vomiting.”

The woman said that her daughter had visited the WDRH during the previous week but she was treated and sent home.

“Sometime in the week before, she went to the same hospital and the doctors gave her antibiotics to treat her for a throat infection that they said she had. When she went back this time, the doctor told her that she didn’t need the antibiotics because she didn’t have a throat infection.

“This time, the doctor gave her saline and two injections for the pain and vomiting. They ran some tests on her and recommended that she does an ultrasound because we knew she was pregnant but we didn’t know how far along she was,” Davidson said.

She continued that the ultrasound revealed that her daughter was nine weeks pregnant. The woman said that the doctor subsequently told her that her daughter would need to stay in the hospital to be monitored.

“After the doctor told me that she would be admitted, I spoke to her and told her that I was going home to get her things. She said that she understands and I left her,” added Davidson.

The woman noted that besides the pregnancy symptoms, her daughter was healthy.

“She never had any conditions or health issues before. Therefore, you can imagine my surprise when I hear that Theresa died. When I leave the hospital, she was talking good and everything.

I wasn’t even gone for a proper hour just to come back and hear sorry your daughter didn’t make it. I was and I still am in shock,” the aggrieved mother added.

She noted that the explanation given to her by the nurses leaves much to be desired.

“All they said is that the doctor brought her up in the ward. She had a seizure and fell off the bed and died. The woman noted her daughter had never suffered from seizures before. “We can’t understand what happen because she does not suffer from seizures.”

“They have not been telling us anything so we don’t know what to believe.”

The dead woman’s spouse, Compton Mitchell also said that his wife had never suffered any seizures.

“My wife was strong. I don’t understand what the nurse was telling me. The hospital isn’t telling us nothing…”

In the meantime, the family is hoping that post mortem examination scheduled for today will provide them with some much needed closure.