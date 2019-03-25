Maxim is champion, as Kevin and Hilbert are Flight winners in LGC Holi Tourney

Rookie Maxim Mangra turned in a superb performance to emerge the champion in the LGC’s Holi Tournament of Saturday last as he won in his Flight and recorded the Tournament’s overall best Net score. Meanwhile, Kevin Dinanauth, reigning Guyana Open male runner-up, and immediate past President, veteran Hilbert Shields won in their Flights convincingly.

With fine weather and a course in top class condition, the golfers took off at 12:40 p.m., many vying to be winner in their own Flight.

Three Flights, of handicaps 0 – 10, 11 – 19, and 20 – 28 were played with prizes for the first two places in each Flight along with Nearest the Pin and Best Gross performances.

Visiting the LGC during Saturday’s tournament was Her Excellency Ms Sarah Ann-Lynch, US Ambassador to Guyana. Also visiting were Mr Zulfiqar Ali, President of the local branch of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) and Mr Paul James, a Director of AmCham, and owner of FixIt Hardware.

With Guyana racing towards becoming an oil producer by 2020, AmCham intends to cater to a growing number of United States companies investing in oil and gas related and other services. AmCham via Messrs Ali and James committed to hosting a grand event at the LGC in a few months and in fact assisted in prize distribution on Saturday.

Kevin Dinanauth carted off three prizes, winning the Nearest The Pin, the Best Gross (74) and 1st place in his 0 – 10 Flight.Winners in that 0 – 10 Flight were Kevin (68/6) – 1st; Patrick Prashad (69/9) – 2nd; Mike Mangal (78/9) – 3rd; Aleem Hussain (79/10) – 4th.

In the 11 – 19 Flight, winners were Hilbert Shields (69/16) – 1st; Rabindranath Persaud (70/17) – 2nd; Mahindranauth Tewari (72/14) – 3rd; Joseph John (77/15) and Lekhnarine Shivraj (77/16) -5th.

In the 20 – 28 Flight winners were Maxim Mangra (65/28) – 1st; and Brian Hackett (73/21) 2nd, jostling with Maurice Solomon (73/23) and Dr Philbert London (73/25).

LGC President Hussain noted that “The massive expansion plans for the Club which had been identified a year ago, are now nearer coming into fruition as interested supporters are pushing for the realization of a state of the art driving range – sponsored by MaCorp -, a fine dining restaurant, tennis courts, and a swimming pool, along with a complete spa. In addition to internal development the LGC is driving for schools to get the opportunity to participate in golfing and right now offers free coaching (using Club equipment) to all those interested in learning to play golf. It plans to extend its involvement too in charitable activities.”

Noting that there are many golfers among the expatriates involved in various fields of Guyana’s development at this time, President Hussain appeals to local golfers to hone their skills and prepare for serious challenges in the Open President Cup of May 26, and the International Guyana Open Invitational set for late October this year. The Guyana Open will involve 5 Flights – Seniors (above 60-year old males), Females, and Handicaps 0-9, 10-18, and 19-28. Early registration for competing in the Guyana Open is a must, as space is limited.

Meanwhile, preparation is underway to make this Easter the biggest celebration ever at the LGC. Persons interested in reserving a spot on the Grounds should contact the Club ASAP on 220-5660.