GMR&SC Drag Championship…Team Mohamed’s still unbeaten, Mad Max returns to winning ways

Latest update March 25th, 2019 12:58 AM
Calvin Chapman story and photos
Droves of fans flocked to South Dakota Circuit’s Drag race strip yesterday to witness the first round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) Drag championship, which was the first drag meet that featured a full quarter mile strip and a launch pad at the Timehri venue.
The fans that occupied the stands, barricades and fences were also keen to see Team Mohamed’s new Ekanoo/Magnus GTR car but some transmission problems didn’t allow the car to compete.
However, at the end of the day, Team Mohamed’s remained the undisputed King of the Strip, after another outstanding performance from the record holding Nissan GTR ‘Goliath’ (the second of three GTRs owned by the Mohamed’s) made light work of Peter Daby’s Toyota Supra in the unlimited class. And, the fans were highly satisfied under the cool, overcast conditions.
Daby of S&D Performance had proven formidable in the 10 seconds class, while Damian Persaud out of the same team, picked up a win in the 11 seconds bracket.
The Dutchmen were well represented yesterday after Eric Watchman (14 seconds) and Raymond John (13 seconds) notched wins for the Surinamese to fuel the fire of drag racing rivalry between the neighbouring countries.
In his return to the drag strip after missing the entire 2018 drag season, Mark ‘Mad Max’ Menezes notched wins in both the 600cc and 1000cc classes to underline his dominance on the motorbike.
The verdict after the action packed and incident free day is that the next round of the 2019 GMR&SC Drag Championship, which is tentatively set for Easter Monday, is anticipated to be a grander affair.
Please see the day’s results below
16 seconds – Vicky Persaud
15 seconds – Ramesh Persaud
14 seconds – Eric Watchman (Suriname)
13 seconds – Raymond John (Suriname)
12 seconds – Avi Samaroo
11 seconds – Damian Persaud
10 seconds – Peter Daby
Unlimited – Terrence Cox (Team Mohamed’s)
600 cc bikes – Mark ‘Mad Max’ Menezes
1000cc bikes – Mark ‘Mad Max’ Menezes
Mar 25, 2019Calvin Chapman story and photos Droves of fans flocked to South Dakota Circuit’s Drag race strip yesterday to witness the first round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC)...
Mar 25, 2019
Mar 25, 2019
Mar 25, 2019
Mar 25, 2019
Mar 25, 2019
My Saturday column should have been on what I saw Friday morning in Georgetown that was terrible. But the Court of Appeal... more
This column is meant to clarify the difference between simple and absolute majorities. It is not a commentary on the majority... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders P.J. Patterson, the former Prime Minister of Jamaica, recently observed to an attentive audience... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]