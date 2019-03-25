GMR&SC Drag Championship…Team Mohamed’s still unbeaten, Mad Max returns to winning ways

Calvin Chapman story and photos

Droves of fans flocked to South Dakota Circuit’s Drag race strip yesterday to witness the first round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) Drag championship, which was the first drag meet that featured a full quarter mile strip and a launch pad at the Timehri venue.

The fans that occupied the stands, barricades and fences were also keen to see Team Mohamed’s new Ekanoo/Magnus GTR car but some transmission problems didn’t allow the car to compete.

However, at the end of the day, Team Mohamed’s remained the undisputed King of the Strip, after another outstanding performance from the record holding Nissan GTR ‘Goliath’ (the second of three GTRs owned by the Mohamed’s) made light work of Peter Daby’s Toyota Supra in the unlimited class. And, the fans were highly satisfied under the cool, overcast conditions.

Daby of S&D Performance had proven formidable in the 10 seconds class, while Damian Persaud out of the same team, picked up a win in the 11 seconds bracket.

The Dutchmen were well represented yesterday after Eric Watchman (14 seconds) and Raymond John (13 seconds) notched wins for the Surinamese to fuel the fire of drag racing rivalry between the neighbouring countries.

In his return to the drag strip after missing the entire 2018 drag season, Mark ‘Mad Max’ Menezes notched wins in both the 600cc and 1000cc classes to underline his dominance on the motorbike.

The verdict after the action packed and incident free day is that the next round of the 2019 GMR&SC Drag Championship, which is tentatively set for Easter Monday, is anticipated to be a grander affair.

Please see the day’s results below

16 seconds – Vicky Persaud

15 seconds – Ramesh Persaud

14 seconds – Eric Watchman (Suriname)

13 seconds – Raymond John (Suriname)

12 seconds – Avi Samaroo

11 seconds – Damian Persaud

10 seconds – Peter Daby

Unlimited – Terrence Cox (Team Mohamed’s)

600 cc bikes – Mark ‘Mad Max’ Menezes

1000cc bikes – Mark ‘Mad Max’ Menezes