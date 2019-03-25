Former murder acccused nabbed after breaking into woman’s car

– allegedly threatens victim while at station

A former murder accused has given police a strange excuse for breaking into a woman’s car at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD) around 01:00 hrs last Thursday.

The suspect, who is from Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, has reportedly told police ranks that he was under the influence of alcohol and had no idea what he was doing that morning.

“Leh me tell you the truth. I was drunk and I don’t know what meh went doing. My mother does tell me I shouldn’t go out on full moon nights because bad things does happen to me.”

Kaieteur News was told that the ex-convict was arrested minutes after he used a rock to smash the window of a Toyota IST.

The suspect did not say why he broke into the vehicle, but two cars were stolen from the area less than a month ago.

As such, he is being questioned for those incidents.

The victim told the police that she was awakened at around 01.00 hrs on Thursday by the sound of her car alarm.

“She said she peeped through her window, but didn’t see anything, so she went back to bed. Within a couple of minutes, she heard what sounded like shattered glasses and her alarm went off again.

“She said she ran to the window and saw a black Toyota Raum speeding away.

She stayed at her window and noticed the same car turn around,” a police source said. This newspaper was told that the car then drove past the woman’s vehicle and the driver stopped opposite the woman’s vehicle.

“He was wearing a white, round neck jersey, blue pants, low hair cut and he was dark in complexion. He went to her car and pushed his hand inside and the alarm went off again and he yanked at the alarm wire and pulled it out.”

At this point, the woman said that she yelled at the thief and told him that he was being recorded on a surveillance camera and that the police would find him.

The suspect then jumped in his car and sped off.

“She said while she was calling the police, she saw the vehicle driving past her home again, he then turned around and at this point, he was confronted by the police ranks.”

Information reaching this publication is that the suspect has spent 16 and a half years in prison for a double murder. He was also charged last year for simple larceny after he stole some items from his aunt’s home.

Kaieteur News was informed that on Thursday while at the station, the suspect told the woman that he spent 16 years in prison and he would murder anyone who sent him to jail again.

He reportedly said that the young woman would have to vacate her home.