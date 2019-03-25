Fast track process for Guyana law school – T&T Attorney

By Feona Morrison

Visiting Trinidadian lawyer, Marlon Moore, who is also a tutor at the Hugh Wooding Law School (HWLS), believes that everything should be done to fast track the process for the establishment of the JOF Haynes Law School here.

Moore was responding to a question posed by Kaieteur News in relation to some of the hardships students from the University of Guyana (UG) Law Faculty are faced with in moving to obtain their Legal Education Certificate (LEC) from HWLS.

Each year, the top 25 students from the Law Faculty gain automatic acceptance to the HWLS to read for their LEC—a prerequisite to practise law in Guyana and the Caribbean Region.

This is in comparison to the scores of Trinidad natives who graduate each year.

According to Moore, “Having to go to another jurisdiction and leaving your family behind can be very hard. It is very difficult for you to have to leave the comfort of your own home. I say if anything can be done to speed up the process for (these students) to get their own school, it should be done.”

Moore, 51, knows too well of the struggles as he left his family behind when he decided to pursue his LEC at the Eugene Dupuch Law School in the Bahamas. He obtained his Bachelor of Law degree from a University in London. He has been practising since 2005.

The tutor reasoned that with Guyana having its own law school, the pressure of students finding over $2M for tuition for the two-year programme at HWLS would be drastically reduced. In addition to that amount, students still incur expenses for boarding, food, transportation and other basic necessities.

Moore, who specializes in Family, Civil and Administrative law, has been tutoring at the HWLS for the past three years. Questioned about his reasons for choosing these areas, he said, “I just like the idea of helping people. My personality and abilities help to make the divorce process easier.”

During this time, he has become a mentor to many Guyanese students attending that law school. “Dedicated” and “hardworking” were the words he used to describe Guyanese students who he has encountered at HWLS.

According to him, the students are disciplined and would work together. In this regard, he has committed to helping these students, most of whom are now practising lawyers, if ever the need arises. He added, “If my (past) students need me and my time permits, I will be there. I told them if they ever need me, I would come and help.”

Although miles away, he would still keep in touch with his past students from Guyana some of who turned up at the High Court in Georgetown on Friday to witness his admission to the Bar Association of Guyana. The simple, yet significant ceremony saw Moore and several of his past students reflecting on the good old days at the HWLS.