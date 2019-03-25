Diamond Optical launches extended credit on vision care

– initiative geared at meeting the ‘small man’s’ pockets’

With the interest of the ‘small man’ at heart, Diamond Optical entity (located inside City Mall, Georgetown) recently launched their new ‘Six Months Credit Bonanza’ to ensure everyone obtains much needed vision care.

This credit payment system for eye care offers six months to pay for glasses/ spectacles. Diamond Optical’s CEO, Rawle Aaron says that this venture was initiated from the many instances, which they are faced where persons are unable to obtain much needed vision care because of financial constraints.

“Ever so often we are faced with situations where poor individuals are desperately in need of urgent eye care but are unable to pay for certain services and for spectacles. This pulled at our heartstrings since we know the importance of eye care, taking into consideration that persons can eventually suffer great optical damage if prescribed glasses/spectacles/contact lens are not obtained in time.”

He said as a result, the entity’s management decided to embark on the credit system, which allows clients a six- month period to pay for the items. He noted that this new system has been well received by the general public, and clients are continuously applauding the entity’s humane gesture.

He noted that as a result, hundreds of clients have already been able to acquire their spectacles under stress free payment plans.

That aside, he added that persons accessing service at Diamond Optical are not required to wait in lines, They are simply required to get a specific time and the name of the doctor who will be providing their eye examination.

Among the services provided by Diamond Optical are frame price matching, eye tests, and frame repairs. They also specialize in frame adjustments and repairs for both in house and external frames. According to Aaron, manufacture faults present in frames within the first six months will be repaired or replaced free of charge, and personalized frame selection is a hot item on their agenda.

He noted that sales staff have the software and years of experience to ensure that customers get the frame that best suits their style, size and face type.

Diamond Optical started operations under Consulting Ophthalmologist Dr. Hyatt Khan in 2004 about 13 years ago under the name Contact Lens Optical. It was renamed Diamond optical in 2013 when it introduced glasses to its retail dispensing.

Diamond Optical is Owned & Operated by Rawle Aaron.