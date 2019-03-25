Dem got simple idiots and absolute idiots

De court rule dat toppling a government should not be as easy as passing a Bill or voting on a budget. Dat is why de Court of Appeal uphold de claim dat it got to tek an absolute majority to remove a government.

Of course, de constitution didn’t seh anything bout absolute. But lawyers does interpret things. Friday when de Court of Appeal mek dat decision, people seh all kind of things. And dem who didn’t talk sit down and cry.

In fact, dem boys see two set of reaction. Was like de football match Saturday. Guyana beat Belize and de whole crowd celebrate. But de people in Belize cry. Some of dem so sad dat dem stay home and didn’t go to church yesterday.

People start to talk bout Maths wha dem learn in school. All of dem seh dem learn dat 33 bigger than 32. Some of dem seh dem got to get special teacher fuh dem children.

One man seh he got to learn bout majority and absolute majority. Dem boys she, dat is an easy lesson. Tek de case of idiots. Dem got a majority of idiots in politics. Dem is de people who does walk round and kiss babies and shake hands.

Dem is simple idiots because some of de people hand dat dem shake, dem didn’t dem when dem done scratch or come out of de toilet.

Then dem got absolute idiots. Dat is de set who does walk in de middle of de road when cars speeding because dem believe de cars got to stop.

One man stand up waiting to cross de road. He see de cars speeding by suh he wait. Out of de blues, a donkey decide to walk cross. All dem cars stop fuh let de donkey pass. De man decide to try de same thing and nearly get knock down.

Dat is an absolute idiot. He is an absolute idiot because he choose to follow a jackass and do wha de jackass do.

Talk half and recognize de difference between simple and absolute.